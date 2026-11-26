Ashton Kutcher's investment firm Sound Ventures holds a stake in Anthropic following its $2 trillion IPO, significantly boosting the couple's financial standing while Mila Kunis maintains a low-key lifestyle.

Actress Mila Kunis, aged forty-three, enjoyed a casual lunch in Los Angeles on Monday, maintaining her signature low-key style despite the massive financial shifts affecting her household. She wore a simple black sweater paired with black track pants featuring cream stripes and plain white sneakers during the outing at the private members club San Vicente Bungalows. The Ukraine-born star appeared makeup-free, projecting an off-duty aesthetic that contrasts sharply with the high-stakes world of artificial intelligence technology that has recently reshaped her family's wealth.

Anthropic Valuation Boosts Kutcher Net Worth

Ashton Kutcher, Kunis's husband, is on track to become a billionaire following the initial public offering of Anthropic last week, a move that has dramatically inflated his personal fortune. The AI company, which develops the assistant Claude, achieved a valuation of $2 trillion during this recent financial milestone. Kutcher's venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, previously invested $435 million into Anthropic, securing an ownership stake of 0.5 percent for the actor.

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This latest triumph adds to a portfolio that has quietly made Kutcher one of the most successful tech investors in Hollywood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth stood at $500 million prior to Anthropic going public. His investment history includes early stakes in major tech and cryptocurrency entities such as Uber and Bitcoin, positions that have yielded substantial returns over the past decade and solidified his status among the richest men in the industry.

Historical Investment Disagreements With Kunis

The couple's financial journey has not always been without personal friction, as Kunis previously admitted to opposing some of her husband's most daring financial decisions. In a 2021 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she recounted telling Kutcher that investing in Uber was his worst idea ever when they were dating. She described his pitch for the rideshare company as resembling a cab service where anyone could drive, a concept she initially viewed with extreme skepticism.

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This disagreement over technological disruption extended to cryptocurrency as well. Kunis revealed that she was not on board with Kutcher's plan to invest in Bitcoin back in 2013. Despite her initial reservations, these high-risk bets have materialized into significant gains. The couple, who married in 2015 and share two children, daughter Wyatt, age twelve, and son Dimitri, who turns ten on November 30, have navigated these financial successes while keeping their family life relatively private.

Public Appearances and Past Controversies

Kunis and Kutcher made a rare joint appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes in January, marking their first awards show outing in four years. Their public presence is often scrutinized, particularly following the backlash surrounding character letters they submitted to the judge in the case of convicted rapist Danny Masterson. The former That 70s Show co-star received a sentence of thirty years to life after a jury found him guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s.

Kutcher and Kunis released a joint statement on Instagram after facing intense criticism for vouching for their friend, with Kutcher acknowledging the pain caused by their actions. Kunis added that they support victims and will continue to do so through their work, though critics argued the letters contained phrasing intended to undermine the victims. The couple's decision to disable comments on the post highlighted the severity of the public reaction to their involvement in the legal proceedings.

Life Imitating Art in Hollywood

The intersection of Kutcher's real-life financial success and his professional roles continues to blur, particularly with his recent acting choices. Earlier this year, Kutcher starred as a tech billionaire in the FX series The Beauty, which is adapted from a comic book series of the same name. The show debuted in January and featured an eleven-episode run with a star-studded cast including Bella Hadid and Amelia Hamlin.

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As the couple continues to navigate their public lives, Kunis remains grounded in her daily routine, as seen during her solo lunch date. Her choice of comfortable attire and lack of makeup suggests a deliberate preference for normalcy amidst the extraordinary changes in her husband's career. The contrast between the trillion-dollar valuations of AI firms and the simplicity of a casual meal underscores the duality of their existence in the entertainment and investment spheres.