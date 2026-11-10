Mikka Lee Anderson Accused of Plotting Attack on Hull Hotel Housing Migrants

Mikka Lee Anderson, 24, is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court over alleged plans to firebomb a Hull hotel housing asylum seekers. He denies preparing acts of terrorism.

Mikka Lee Anderson, 24, is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court, where a jury heard that he stockpiled petrol bombs and napalm in preparation for an attack on the Royal Hotel in Hull city centre, a building being used to house asylum seekers. Prosecutor Adam Birkby told the court that Anderson wanted to 'kill as many migrants as possible'. Anderson denies preparing acts of terrorism and possessing articles for a terrorist purpose.

The trial opened on the first day of proceedings, with the jury told that Anderson allegedly concealed his far-Right views behind a 'veil of normality'. Prosecutors say he lived with his partner and young child and held down a job at a Wren Kitchens factory while allegedly planning the attack.

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How the Alleged Terror Plot Was Planned

Adam Birkby told jurors that Anderson began conducting 'reconnaissance' at the Royal Hotel in the autumn of last year. The hotel was a short walk from his home, and Anderson concluded it 'would make an excellent target for a terrorist attack'.

Inside his home, police allegedly found a stash of some 20 knives, a crossbow, camouflage clothing and a gas mask. Anderson also owned a copy of the Anarchist's Cookbook, which the prosecution says helped him make Molotov cocktails, napalm and smoke bombs.

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Prosecutors also say Anderson considered attacking the Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull East, Karl Turner, as well as sharia law courts and a local imam. Newcastle Crown Court heard these targets were part of his wider alleged plans.

Views Expressed by the Defendant and Recruitment Attempts

The jury heard that Anderson described himself as an 'ardent believer in white nationalism' who admired Adolf Hitler. Prosecutors said he believed Muslims were going to 'destroy the white population' and considered non-white people a 'societal pest which needed to be dealt with'.

Mr Birkby said Anderson allegedly tried to recruit people in Hull who were willing to commit acts of terrorism. Many of those approached, the prosecutor said, did not share his enthusiasm for extreme violence or were put off after learning he was a self-declared Nazi.

In February, Anderson allegedly met a man online, whose identity cannot be disclosed for legal reasons. Mr Birkby said Anderson outlined his plan to attack the hotel and revealed that he had a crossbow and a device to launch Molotov cocktails through the hotel windows. Anderson initially described the man as 'very promising', but two days later he went to police, the court heard.

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In his own defence, Anderson told police in over 10 interviews that any discussions about attacking the hotel were 'hypothetical'. He admitted being 'right-leaning' but denied being a Nazi or a racist, and said his stockpile of explosives and incendiary devices reflected an interest in 'survivalism' and 'doomsday prepping'. Mr Birkby said Anderson had told an associate in September 2025 that he was 'stocking up and preparing for violence'.

Arrest, Court Proceedings and What Comes Next

Anderson was arrested on February 26 as he arrived for work at the Wren Kitchens factory. The trial at Newcastle Crown Court is expected to last eight days, and the court has confirmed that proceedings will continue beyond the opening day.

Closing the opening statements, Mr Birkby told the court: 'The truth is that Mikka Lee Anderson is a terrorist, he is prepared to use serious violence against people and property to intimidate those whom he considers to be his enemies, in order to advance his extreme right-wing ideology.' The jury will now hear the evidence, and the trial continues.