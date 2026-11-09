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Mikey Madison’s Latest Look Is All About the Footwear

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Mikey Madison’s Latest Look Is All About the Footwear
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The actor wore a full Dior look in London on Thursday night.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Women of the Year event on Thursday night.

The Oscar winner attended the red carpet in a tea-length dress that had a decidedly retro look to it. But it was Madison’s shoes that really caught our attention.

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First, let’s start with the dress, which deserves its own recognition. Madison opted for a grey silk Dior moment with a subtle floral pattern that added a touch of playfulness to the otherwise very sophisticated ensemble. The dress also boasted a strapless bodice, which continued into a column skirt with a partial overskirt in the same pattern, adding some dimension to the piece.

The style is very reminiscent of 1950s fashion when overskirts were all the rage . Madison modernized the dress with her shoe choice, a pair of heeled sandals from Dior’s fall 2026 collection. Called the Dior Flora, the shoes were made with Dior Byzance Garden metallic jacquard, which covers the rounded T-strap shape. On top is the pièce de résistance—a hand-painted, crystal-adorned metal flower.

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The sandals pay homage to Dior’s history with florals, dating back to Dior’s mother’s rose garden and his sister’s work as a flower trader and farmer. Given the complexity of the shoes, Madison’s simple dress makes all the more sense. The floral dress acts as a complement to her footwear, while still allowing the real stars to shine.

Madison smartly styled the look simply, adding only some Tiffany & Co. jewels, including earrings and a pendant featuring the jewelry brand’s Bird on a Rock motif. As a result, the birds that adorn her look like they’re just biding their time before they swoop down to land on the metallic flowers planted on her feet. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

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