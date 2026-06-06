Mikey Graham Addresses Boyzone Farewell Gig from Chair, Fans Concerned

Boyzone's Mikey Graham thanked fans for support during farewell concert but only performed four songs, sparking concern among attendees.

Boyzone 's Mikey Graham took to the stage at London's Emirates Stadium on Friday night for the band's farewell gig, One For The Road: Live, marking the first time in nearly seven years that he reunited with bandmates Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, and Shane Lynch.

However, fans were left concerned as Mikey appeared only briefly, performing just four songs while seated in a chair. The singer, 53, addressed the crowd emotionally, thanking them for their unwavering support over the band's 33-year journey. I can't express the gratitude I feel and that the band feels, he said. It took 33 years to get here, and those years were filled with so much laughter and crazy stuff.

Your support never wavered once. It humbles me so much and almost brings me to tears, but this is a beautiful night. I hope you are transformed back to your youth tonight. The moment was captured on video and shared widely on social media, with fans expressing both joy and worry over Mikey's limited participation.

The concert began with Ronan, Keith, and Shane opening the show without Mikey, leaving the audience confused. Many took to social media to ask, Where is Mikey? and Is Mikey not part of the whole show? When he finally appeared to sing the hit song Words, the crowd erupted in cheers. He also performed two other songs before returning for the encore, Life Is A Rollercoaster, during which Ronan stayed by his side.

A source told the Daily Mail that Mikey performed three songs while seated, and the band did not explain why he was only partially involved. The show was extremely emotional, with the group repeatedly expressing their love for each other as a five-piece and reciting the Lord's Prayer in memory of their late bandmate Stephen Gately. They wore red, Stephen's favorite color, as a tribute. The Daily Mail has reached out to Boyzone for comment on Mikey's appearance.

The reunion was the first time Mikey had performed with the trio since the Thank You and Goodnight tour ended in 2019. Just 24 hours before the show, the quartet shared a rehearsal photo on Instagram with the caption, Emirates Stadium, we're ready for you! Can't wait to see you tomorrow night. Fans reacted with excitement, calling the image the one we've all been waiting for.

During the gig, the band also honored Stephen Gately, who passed away in 2009. Shane Duffy told The Sun ahead of the concert, This is the final chapter and I think it has to be. You can't follow up what we've just done. We weren't meant to be here sharing a stage together again.

He emphasized that while they remain friends, Boyzone will not reunite as a band again. Ronan Keating also revealed that previously unheard Boyzone songs will never be released because they are not good enough, saying, There are a lot of songs we wrote and recorded that have never seen the light of day, and rightly so, because they are s****.

Mikey, who has lived a quiet life in rural Ireland since his departure, seemed to enjoy the emotional night despite fan concerns. The farewell concert marked the end of an era for the band, which sold over 25 million records worldwide and scored six UK number one singles, second only to Take That in the mid-90s boy-band phenomenon.

Fans flooded social media with messages of support for Mikey, with one writing, After all these years, the magic of Boyzone is still alive. Not only in the hearts of the fans, but also in you. Another said, Please give Mikey the biggest cheer and scream and applause. So gutted I can't be there!!!

The night was a bittersweet celebration of a legacy that spanned more than three decades, leaving fans with memories of both joy and concern





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Boyzone Mikey Graham Farewell Concert Fan Concern Band Reunion

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