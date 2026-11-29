It’s taken longer than fans might’ve liked. But the Nets are finally taking rookie Mikel Brown Jr. out of the Training Wheels Protocol.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s taken longer than fans — or likely Mikel Brown Jr. himself — might’ve liked. But the Nets are finally taking their rookie out of the Training Wheels Protocol.

First, the Nets got forced into handing Brown his first start four games ago when they lost point guard Nolan Traore. Then Saturday in Charlotte he was“He needs to get his game legs,” a source close to Brown told The Post before the rookie scored nine points in the “He keeps getting better, and those reps are important,” Jordi Fernández said.

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“But the most important thing for me is to play at the level of physicality and engagement, and he’s done it at times. This league demands so much attention, and you cannot take plays off. When you’re a rookie, you’ve just never done it before.