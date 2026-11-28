The Brooklyn Nets were demolished by the Toronto Raptors 124-120 on Black Friday. The Nets stopped the bleeding a bit when they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 104

November 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets Mikel Brown Jr. shoots against Jamal Shead of the Toronto Raptors during the first half at the Emirates NBA Cup at Scotiabank Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Nets stopped the bleeding a bit when they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 104-97 on Wednesday in a battle of two of the worst teams in the league, but they failed to build on any of the positive momentum of that win. The score was certainly not in Brooklyn's favor, and the Nets failed to hold their own on the glass, but even on a chaotic night as dark as the day after Thanksgiving, there are at least a few positives the Nets could take away.

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Mikel Brown finished with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, drilling four of his six attempts from 3-point range. He kicked this one off with a circus layup, showcasing the hangtime that could help him make a living at the rim for years to come. Brown also showcased excellent movement off the ball and a knack for hitting pullup jumpers against tight defense. Let's face it.