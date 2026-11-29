The Arsenal goalkeeper missed the last match with a shoulder problem.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been able to recall goalkeeper David Raya for Sunday’s huge Premier League clash with Manchester City, only to be dealt another huge injury blow after being forced to leave Declan Rice out of the team.

Raya was missing from the Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday because of a shoulder problem. Arteta didn’t offer much clarification in the buildup to facing City on whether the Spain international would be able to play. XI was revealed 75 minutes before kickoff at the Emirates Stadium, Raya’s name reclaimed its usual position at the top of the list—compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga had stood in for the former Brentford stopper for the visit of Dortmund.

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But while Raya’s name was there, Rice’s wasn’t. The all-action midfielder, who has six goals and assists under his belt this season, had started every prior match in the Premier League and Champions League. He is replaced by Mikel Merino in midfield alongside Bruno Guimarães. Martín Zubimendi was already ruled out and sidelined with a thigh muscle problem.