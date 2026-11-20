Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta implements strict confidentiality measures to prevent Fantasy Premier League leaks after Christos Tzolis inadvertently revealed his lineup strategy.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has implemented strict internal protocols to prevent players from accidentally revealing team news through their participation in Fantasy Premier League. The decision follows a specific incident involving Greek winger Christos Tzolis, whose public fantasy team selections provided premature insight into the starting lineup before a critical match.

Leaked Lineup Strategy Triggers Ban

Christos Tzolis managed a fantasy football squad named Tzatziki FC, which publicly displayed his team choices prior to the Gunners' 1-0 victory over Liverpool. By selecting himself as the captain of his fantasy team before the match began, Tzolis signaled his intended role as a starter after returning from an injury. This selection was identified by the X account FPL Focal, which tracked the changes in his roster across game weeks. The visibility of these picks suggested to opponents that he would be playing, potentially giving rival teams an edge in their own fantasy selections or tactical preparations.

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In response to the breach of information, Tzolis subsequently removed all Arsenal players from his fantasy roster for the team's subsequent fixture against Hull. Despite this cleanup, the initial leak had already occurred. Arteta acknowledged the issue during a press conference, noting that the incident highlighted a gap in how modern digital habits intersect with traditional sports confidentiality. The manager emphasized that such transparency undermines the competitive integrity of the club and must be addressed through formal policy changes.

Manager Enforces New Confidentiality Rules

Mikel Arteta stated that the club has taken immediate measures to ensure that opponents do not gain an unfair advantage from players' personal choices. He explained that the issue extends beyond professional players, as his own children also constantly ask for lineup information to use in their own fantasy teams. Arteta described the situation as a new phenomenon in society that the club has not previously dealt with, requiring fresh approaches to maintain trust and secrecy.

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The manager stressed that confidentiality is critical to the club's operations. He noted that what is done on the pitch and in the dressing room should remain a huge secret. By closing off these digital leaks, Arteta aims to protect the strategic elements of his team from being scrutinized by competitors through third-party fantasy platforms. The new rules are designed to nip these potential advantages in the bud before they can impact match outcomes.

Premier League Trend Against Digital Leaks

Arsenal is not the only club dealing with the challenges of Fantasy Premier League transparency. Chelsea faced a similar issue this season when their squad members indicated that Joao Pedro was injured by removing him from their fantasy teams before the club officially confirmed his absence. This precedent shows a growing trend among top-tier managers to monitor player engagement with fantasy gaming to protect sensitive health and lineup data.

The problem has historical precedence in the league as well. Aston Villa previously banned their players from participating in Fantasy Premier League entirely after several team members took Jack Grealish out of their lineups, which alerted other players to his injury status five years ago. These incidents have forced clubs to recognize that fantasy gaming is no longer just a hobby but a potential vector for leaked information. Clubs are now keen to ensure that any possible advantage regarding team news is strictly controlled.

Gaming Distractions and Player Focus

Beyond fantasy football, Arteta is also concerned about the impact of other gaming trends on player focus and preparation. The global mania surrounding the upcoming release of GTA 6 has already influenced top-flight players, with some sharing their engagement with the game on social media. Bryan Mbeumo posted a loading screen for the game late on a Thursday, just days before a major clash, while Alexander Isak has announced his intention to spend significant time playing the title.

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These distractions raise concerns about player recovery and mental focus. Declan Rice has previously admitted that he often engages in gaming sessions into the early hours after matches when adrenaline is still high. Arteta plans to monitor the exposure his squad has to these types of games to ensure they do not compromise performance. The manager's goal is to identify the right balance that allows for engagement while ensuring players can focus entirely on their football duties and maintain their physical and mental readiness for competition.