Mike Vrabel Expresses Confidence in Both Patriots Backup QBs

The New England Patriots are going to have to rely on two quarterbacks not named Drake Maye.

Nov 12, 2026; Munich, Germany; New England Patriots quarterbacks Tommy DeVito , Drake Maye and Behren Morton during practice at FC Bayern Munich training ground at Sabener Strasse.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The New England Patriots, a few years removed from all the Mac Jones/Bailey Zappe hoopla, are back under the quarterback spotlight. Drake Maye's ankle injury is reportedly serious enough to potentially knock him out for the remainder of the seasonafter his first quarter injury and didn't look all that promising.

Also read Mike Vrabel doesn't want Patriots to 'b---h and complain' but he b----es and complains about his players a lot

Behind him is seventh-round rookie Behren Morton, who's been working as the Patriots' emergency third quarterback in each of the team's 10 games this year. While Mike Vrabel won't comment on Maye's status any more than saying he likely won't be available in Week 12, it's clear that the Patriots will have to roll with someone not wearing No. 10 for a bit.

"He stayed with a few of our people and they're en route back here," the head coach said Monday. "Once he gets back here and our people are able to visit with him again, and talk with him again, I think we'll have more to offer. "Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes during the fourth quarter at Allianz Arena.

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Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"I mean, the assessment was pretty much like the team. I don't think it was good enough," Vrabel said of DeVito's play.

"I think there was some things that he missed, but also not having a ton of live action since training camp. And really, I think he'll be ready to go coming out of the bye.

"I think that he'll be able to look at some things and understand — whether that's being able to transfer up into the pocket or, you know, get us int he right play or get the ball out quicker, or look at protections or tations, whatever that may be. I think that'll all improve.

" DeVito has won games before as a starting quarterback, including one against these Patriots back in 2023. But with a tough slate of games and postseason expectations looming, this will be a tougher challenge for him.

"I have a lot of confidence in Tommy," Vrabel said. "I know his toughness is going to be through the charts and his competitiveness will be exactly what we need. "Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton warms up as head coach Mike Vrabel looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecth .

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He's yet to step onto the field this year in a regular season game, but did have some positive plays in the preseason — including a It's expected that the Patriots will have Morton jump into the QB2 spot, but maybe an external addition enters the picture as well. For now, Vrabel feels like his rookie is getting better.

"Tommy and Behren have been in our system, have been working," Vrabel said. "Behren's been improving. He's been working each week and I know that if he has to play for us, that he'll be ready to go. And I'm excited for his challenge and I hope that everybody else is because that's really what we're at.

We're 5 and 5 in the middle of the season, just past the middle of the season.

""I don't see that being the case right now," Vrabel said, just mere moments before Schultz's report came out. "We'll, you know, I mean, we'll have conversations and we'll discuss it and we'll look and see. " Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! Ethan Hurwitz is the publisher and on-site beat reporter for Patriots on SI.

He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle's sports coverage for nearly three years. He also worked as a news writer for WHDH-TV in Boston for more than a year before officially joining the Patriots beat ahead of the 2026 season.