Mike Vrabel doesn't want Patriots to 'b---h and complain' but he b----es and complains about his players a lot

Mike Vrabel says winners don't complain, but his post-loss press conference in Munich told a very different story after the Patriots' 35-10 defeat.

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They discuss the team's performance, Drake Maye's injury and key takeaways from the matchup.were demolished by the Detroit Lions in Munich on Sunday, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters he doesn't want to hear anyone"b---h and complain" because that's what"losers" do. Except that if you listen to Vrabel, especially after that 35-10 loss, he did a lot of what he doesn't want to hear others do — b---h and complain. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

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If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. DRAKE MAYE TELLS REPORTERS THEY DON'T KNOW 'WHAT THEY'RE TALKING ABOUT' DURING GERMANY PRESS CONFERENCEIn other words, having his starting quarterback wouldn't have helped the Patriots much.

"I don't think Drake's being in there or not would have really helped," Vrabel said. "I mean, it may have. I would highly doubt it, until we start doing the little things better in all three phases, the fundamentals, being able to run the football, being able to get open and catch and protect our quarterback, tackle, get off the field on third down, create turnovers.

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" Vrabel complained the New England defense provides only"glimpses" of what it's supposed to deliver, particularly the last two weeks when it has given up 80 combined points to the Lions and Green Bay Packers. "Give up too many plays, too many missed tackles, too many clean pockets for the quarterback, and don't affect them," Vrabel said.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on from the sideline during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sept. 9, 2026, in Seattle, Wash. Look, the Patriots got out-classed the last two weeks. So it is understandable Vrabel doesn't love the way his players are performing lately. But it seems Vrabel never complains about his coaching staff.

He never laments bad play-calls or preparation. It's always on the players. Christian Gonzalez . It seemed fair because Gonzalez didn't perform, but did anyone hear any attention placed on the secondary coach?

Or the defensive coordinator?last season, a game in which the Patriots yielded six sacks, Vrabel never suggested his offensive coaches got out-coached. Never said rookie left tackle Will Campbell might have benefited from some help. Oh, and by the way, last spring when running back TreVeyon Henderson publicly defended Bulls player Jaden Ivey over his opinions about LGBTQ issues, Vrabel's default position was not to defend Henderson.

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel talks to quarterback Drake Maye during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 19, 2025. Vrabel instead pushed back on Henderson's judgment by stressing the player needed to consider how he represents the team and whether he's fully educated on topics he comments about.

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The irony, of course, is that days later, Vrabel's representation of the team would be very much in question when his relationship with Dianna Russini became public. To be fair, Vrabel, on Sunday, did shoulder some responsibility for how his team is playing. But he soon added others to the group.

"I'm not going to, again, we've gotten beat two weeks in a row," he said. "That starts with me, and again, we're professionals. We're grown men. We all have to recognize what it is, we need to do better and improve.

That's what winners do.

"Winners figure out ways to help the team win. They don't b---h and complain. They try to find ways to help the team. "