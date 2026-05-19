Mike Tyson recalls catching his ex-wife with Brad Pitt, one of Hollywood's most famous actors

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has shared a wild story from his tumultuous marriage with former-actress Robin Givens. In his appearance on a podcast, Tyson recalled how he discovered Givens in a car with Brad Pitt during their divorce. The boxer took this opportunity to acknowledge the actor's transformation from a 'beach bum' into one of Hollywood's most famous faces.

Mike Tyson has recalled the remarkable day he caught his ex-wife with a young Brad Pitt as their marriage was spiraling towards divorce. The former world heavyweight champion told the wild tale during an appearance on 'This Past Weekend,' a podcast hosted by Theo Von.

He claimed that he spotted his ex-wife Robin Givens with Pitt - before the actor became a Hollywood sensation. At that time, Tyson and Givens were going through a divorce, and he discovered them in the car he had bought her. He noticed someone else in the car and assumed it was one of her friends from 'Head of the Class.

' However, it turned out to be Brad Pitt trying to get some head. The incident made Tyson realize that Pitt was much more than a beach bum or a nerd





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