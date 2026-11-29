Mike Tomlin to the Jets? Kevin O'Connell? Mike Vrabel on the hot seat? Jay Glazer separated fact from rumor on the NFL's loudest storylines.

Mike Tomlin has been linked to the Jets, but Jay Glazer says he"won't do it for $82 billion.

" Tomlin stepped down as Steelers head coach in January after 19 seasons without a losing record and has been working as a TV analyst since. With the Jets heading toward another decision on coach Aaron Glenn, who is 6-22 over two seasons, Tomlin's name keeps surfacing as a possible fix.

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"You can't give him the $82 billion that the Nvidia guy just lost and have him accept it to join the Jets. He won't do it for $82 billion," Glazer said. In fact, Glazer insinuated that Tomlin doesn't have any desire to return to coaching soon, as Charles Woodson asked Glazer if there's any chance he could become the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys next season.