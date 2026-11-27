Former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called the organization a dumpster fire after Aaron Rodgers was released following a public feud with head coach Mike McCarthy. Tomlin said the prevailing feeling is general sadness and believes Rodgers could still play this season.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called the organization a dumpster fire after Aaron Rodgers was released on Wednesday, following a public feud with current Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Tomlin made the comments during a halftime interview with play-by-play voice Mike Tirico on NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game. He said he was upset and that the situation was a dumpster fire. He added that he did not say it in a judgmental way, noting he presided over a few dumpster fires in his 19 years. He also said he was sure Steelers nation is upset.

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Rodgers accused McCarthy of struggling to do his job behind the scenes in an interview with ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. Rodgers claimed McCarthy took naps during meetings, snored in those meetings, was not prepared with the game plan as late as Tuesday, was late to a walk-through, and said the wrong team when he ended his locker room speech at halftime in their Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Within hours, the Steelers released Rodgers.

McCarthy denied falling asleep and missing meetings, and accused Rodgers of presenting him with an ultimatum about taking the play-calling away from the coach or he would ask to be released. Rodgers confirmed that account. Tomlin coached the Steelers from 2007 through last season and coached Rodgers last season. He said he had a range of emotions watching the events play out.

He said the prevailing feeling is just general sadness. He explained it was sad on a micro level and a macro level. From an individual perspective, he said it was sad that we might be looking at the end of a legendary career for a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers.

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Tomlin Describes Public Locker Room Feud as Dumpster Fire

On a macro level, whether organizationally or for the game of football, he said seeing laundry aired out that way in a public forum runs counter to the culture of professional football. Tomlin said it shocked him when Rodgers pulled back the curtain on his feelings for McCarthy on national TV. He said it certainly did, particularly because he knows both men involved.

He said he had a lot of intimate work and development of relationship with Rodgers over the last couple of years and has known and competed against McCarthy, respecting and appreciating him as a coach for a long time. Tomlin did not express clear support for either Rodgers or McCarthy in the discussion, but as he said Rodgers was beloved when he coached him last season, he expressed disappointment that the quarterback opted to share things that supposedly happened in the locker room with the public.

There has been no Steelers player that either publicly or privately has said what Rodgers said was untrue. Tomlin was asked how the quarterback is viewed in the Steelers locker room. He said Rodgers was beloved and that he was not over-exaggerating that. He said Rodgers worked at it and people appreciated his openness.

Tomlin added that while Rodgers claims could be proven true, multiple former players believed the quarterback crossed the line with accusations against McCarthy. Steelers icon Terry Bradshaw said the sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place and that what happens in the locker room should not always be the place for private things to become public.

Tomlin Suggests Rodgers Could Still Play This Season

As Tomlin joined the chorus that said Rodgers crossed a line, he said he thinks there is a chance the quarterback could still play this season. He said there is certainly a possibility for that, based on the 19 years he held the position he held. He said it is a 32-team league and all it takes is one overtime. He said he has watched and laughed at people talking about how that could never happen.

He said in a 32-team league where everyone is highly competitive and there are real challenges, particularly as you get to this portion of the journey from a player availability standpoint, there is certainly a possibility if Rodgers desires that he could play again. He said all it takes is one suitor. Tomlin also addressed the challenges Rodgers would face if he returned.

He said it certainly created some challenges and that challenges is an understatement if those things are true. But he said Rodgers ability or inability to overcome that is based on relationships and the depth of those relationships and how those guys buy into what he is selling. He said Rodgers has been there a short period of time so one wonders about the level of that challenge. He said it is relationship-based.

Tomlin retired this past offseason after 19 seasons with the Steelers. He now works as an NBC broadcast analyst and made these comments during his role on Football Night in America. He won a Super Bowl as Steelers head coach and never presided over something like the Rodgers versus McCarthy feud going public in the past couple of days.

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Tomlin also said he was upset about the situation during halftime of NBC's broadcast of Thursday's Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game, which was also referenced in earlier reports. The Steelers released Rodgers following the feud with McCarthy over benching. McCarthy denied the claims and said Rodgers gave him an ultimatum about play-calling or he would ask for release. Rodgers confirmed that.

Sports World Reacts to Rodgers McCarthy Split

The story has drawn reactions from across the sports world. Steelers team president chose a side in the split. Nick Saban is suddenly singing a very different tune about winning national championships. Aaron Rodgers remarks on the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal resurfaced as the Patriots could use QB help.

Kevin Durant dished on McCarthy alleged ice cream snack habits after making NBA history. The New Jersey Devils mocked McCarthy with a brutal ice cream sandwich jab. Terrell Owens brought race into the Aaron Rodgers conversation after the quarterback torched the Steelers coach before release. Other headlines from the day included the Eagles erasing a 21-point deficit to stun the Cowboys with the biggest Thanksgiving comeback in NFL history.

Olympic trailblazer Anita DeFrantz, a longtime advocate for women in sports, died at 74. An unforgiving rim denied Arkansas a miracle comeback against Michigan State on Thanksgiving. Caleb Williams heroics have the Bears thinking No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. A trademark Dan Campbell fourth-down gamble backfired, opening the door to a stunning Bears comeback victory.

The MAC admitted that officials incorrectly cost Kent State a touchdown with a blown call against Eastern Michigan. Amon-Ra St Brown kicked off Thanksgiving with a ridiculous one-handed grab and stanky leg celebration. Caleb Williams, who seemed to disrespect the national anthem months ago, showed patriotism on Thanksgiving. Aaron Rodgers remarks on the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal resurfaced as the Patriots could use QB help.

CM Punk is leaving politics out of the ring for the USA vs Mexico match at Survivor Series: WarGames. Will Ferrell golf show The Hawk was canceled by Netflix after flopping in its first season. Historians examined Ronald Reagan Peace through Strength military buildup. OutKick reported Aaron Rodgers was released following the feud with Mike McCarthy over benching.

Barstool College Football Show co-host Kayce Smith broke down the escalating feud between Rodgers and McCarthy after Rodgers criticized the coach following his benching and release. Smith also reacted to Crunch Fitness testing dedicated influencer filming zones in Arizona and Florida.

Tomlin said he coached the Steelers for 19 years, and although there was a Super Bowl high and a low earlier this year when he decided to quit, he never presided over something like the Rodgers versus McCarthy feud going public in the past couple of days. And Tomlin did not like it. He said the prevailing feeling about the situation now is just general sadness. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

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