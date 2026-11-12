Mike Tomlin Open to Future NFL Coaching Opportunity Despite Excitement for NBC Role

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, now working as an analyst for NBC, stated he has not actively considered returning to coaching but acknowledged the possibility may arise sooner rather than later. Tomlin, who led the Steelers to a Super Bowl title in 2008, is currently receiving strong reviews for his broadcasting work and is preparing to cover his former team in their upcoming matchup.

But he’s not exactly shutting down the possibility of getting back on the NFL sidelines sometime in the future. During an NBC conference call ahead of Sunday night’s game between his former team, the Steelers, and the Bengals, Tomlin said he hasn’t “given one iota of thought about coaching,” though he acknowledged he may have to entertain the idea sooner rather than later.

“I’m sure that some of that’s going to come up in the not-too-distant future, but I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it,” he continued. “Really haven’t thought a lot about it. Really excited about my new role and working to get better each and every week. ” Mike Tomlin looks on before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, in Atlanta.

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He went 193-114-2 during the regular season and made the playoffs 13 times, including a 2008 Super Bowl title in just his second season on the job. Now behind the mic, Tomlin has largely drawn strong reviews for his work on NBC’s pregame and halftime coverage this season. Sunday will mark the first time Tomlin has covered his former team in person since leaving his job in Pittsburgh..

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“But you know me. … I’m capable of compartmentalizing and getting hyper-focused on the job. But it certainly will be fun to see some guys I’ve got relationships with. There will certainly be a lot of those.

But they have a job to do. I have a job to do.