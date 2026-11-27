PITTSBURGH -- It's hard to imagine things can be any worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're in the midst of a two-game losing streak, just released their st

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NBC Sports analyst Mike Tomlin sits at the desk before the game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect PITTSBURGH -- It's hard to imagine things can be any worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're in the midst of a two-game losing streak, just released their starting quarterback and then watched said quarterback go on live TV and raise hell for their head coach.during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show after being benched and eventually released by the Steelers.

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He made allegations of falling asleep in meetings, calling the Steelers the Packers during halftime of a game, not building relationships with his players, and not watching film in a timely manner. Things are rough in Pittsburgh, and even their former head coach agrees. Being interviewed during halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills Thanksgiving Day game, Mike Tomlin made his thoughts on the Steelers clear.