Mike Tomlin called the Pittsburgh Steelers a “dumpster fire” and said Aaron Rodgers was “beloved” by his teammates when they were together last season

Rodgers was benched and declared inactive on Tuesday night, and then was released on Wednesday after he excoriated Steelers coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.

” Tomlin stepped down last January after 19 years coaching the Steelers and joined NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast as an analyst. He spoke to Mike Tirico in an interview during halftime of the Chiefs-Bills game on Thursday night.

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“I had a range of emotions watching those course of events,” Tomlin said. “The prevailing one is just general sadness. Sad that we might be looking at the end of a legendary career of the quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and just on the macro level, whether it’s organizationally or for the game of football at large, to see laundry aired out that way in a public forum, those are things that kind of run counterculture to professional football.