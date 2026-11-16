Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth honor ‘deeply missed’ Dan Hicks on ‘SNF’ broadcast

“You can’t help but think how much joy and how much humor that man to all of us,” Collinsworth said.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth paid tribute to their late colleague Dan Hicks during “Sunday Night Football,” as the NBC familyHicks died this past week following an “acute illness,” according to his wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm.

Since then, people across the sports media landscape have taken a moment to remember Hicks, with Collinsworth saying on Sunday’s telecast of the Bengals and Steelers that Hicks was “dearly missed. ” NBC Golf announcer Dan Hicks stands on the course after the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colo. , Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

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“You can’t help but think how much joy and how much humor that man brought to all of us,” Collinsworth said. “He was such a professional, but when you were around him and he was doing his impersonations, he was just so much fun. He is dearly, dearly missed. ” “When he worked with people, he made everybody he worked with better,” Tirico chimed in.

“He brought out the best in his co-workers. No coincidence some of the best analysts ever were Dan’s partners. Traveling the country, great memories. Traveling the world, great memories.

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”Benetti shared an emotional message on the air while he and analyst Jason Garrett reflected on their memories with Hicks. Johnny Miller, Dan Hicks and Mike Tirico speak on-air before the first round of the 145th Open Championship at Royal Troon in Troon, Scotland, July 14, 2016.

“I wish I wasn’t here right now … I wish Dan was here right now, and I know everybody does,” Benetti said. as one of NBC Sports’ longest-tenured on-air personalities, with a resume that included calling Olympic swimming and skiing, Notre Dame football and golf for more than 30 years. He was also a father to three daughters — Hannah, Ellery and Riley — and had shared on social media last month that heIn announcing the news of Hicks’ death, Storm described him as a “devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father of our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. ”