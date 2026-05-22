Mike Tindall jokes about Prince Harry's past behavior at the Hay Festival

Mike Tindall made jokes about Prince Harry's past behavior at the Hay Festival, reminiscing about the time 'when he was fun' around 15 years ago. He also poked fun at Prince Andrew and talked about his repeatedly-broken nose from rugby.

Mike Tindall joked about Prince Harry 's past behavior at the Hay Festival , reminiscing about the time 'when he was fun' around 15 years ago. He made the comment while discussing his marriage to Zara Phillips in 2011, hinting that Prince Harry may have made a spectacle of himself at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Tindall also poked fun at Prince Andrew, joking about his bedroom at Buckingham Palace, just hours before police widened their probe into the disgraced royal to include potential sexual offences. The former England rugby star also talked about his repeatedly-broken nose from rugby, saying 'Taxpayers' money fixed it. It's got the royal warrant if you look inside it.

' Mike, Zara, and Prince Harry were once close, but their relationship has cooled since Megxit. In 2022, Mike allegedly called Prince Harry a 'b***end' to a fellow guest at a Buckingham Palace party, and was reportedly critical of the way Harry had spoken to a member of staff. Zara acted as a 'buffer' between Prince Harry and Mike Tindall at an 'awkward' Thanksgiving service for the Queen.

Mike appeared to give the Sussexes the cold shoulder on the steps of the church, where Meghan and Harry were also booed by some in the crowd. Tindall later made pointed remarks about an 'outstanding' secret lunch during the celebrations, which Harry and Meghan didn't attend, claiming it was the best moment of the week.

The former rugby star also talked about his plans to make a documentary about their running of Richmond Rugby Club, in the style of Ryan Reynolds's series about Wrexham or Clarkson's Farm





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Mike Tindall Prince Harry Hay Festival Zara Phillips Prince Andrew Richmond Rugby Club

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