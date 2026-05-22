Mike Tindall jokes about Prince Harry's 'fun' past

Mike Tindall has made a joke about Prince Harry's past, saying he remembers him 'when he was fun' around 15 years ago. The ex-England rugby star, 47, who is married to the Duke of Sussex's cousin Zara Phillips, cracked the joke at Harry's expense at the Hay Festival. Although he did not go into details, Mr Tindall hinted that Harry may have made a spectacle of himself when Mike married Zara in 2011 - five years before he met and fell in love with Meghan Markle.

Mike Tindall has joked that he remembers Prince Harry 'when he was fun' around 15 years ago. The ex-England rugby star, 47, who is married to the Duke of Sussex's cousin Zara Phillips , cracked the joke at Harry's expense at the Hay Festival.

Although he did not go into details, Mr Tindall hinted that Harry may have made a spectacle of himself when Mike married Zara in 2011 - five years before he met and fell in love with Meghan Markle. During a lively appearance at the book and arts festival in Powys, Mike also cracked a joke about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his bedroom at Buckingham Palace.

First he poked fun at Prince Harry as he discussed marrying Zara, hinting at hijinks at the evening celebration held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Speaking with James Haskell and Alex Payne, his co-hosts on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, he admitted he was shocked that fellow England rugby player Haskell had not disgraced himself during the wedding breakfast and reception.

A lot of other people managed that way better than you – Harry, when he was fun, Tindall joked. Mike Tindall has joked that he remembers Prince Harry 'when he was fun' around 15 years ago when he married Zara Phillips. Moving on to the former Duke of York, having apparently told Haskell and Payne backstage that he would avoid the subject, Mike made a gag about Andrew.

Just hours before it was revealed that police widened their probe into the disgraced royal to include potential sexual offences, Payne joked that his friend has got his own bedroom at Buckingham Palace. Tindall replied to hoots of laughter: Opposite end to Andrew, though. He then joked of his repeatedly-broken nose from rugby: Taxpayers' money fixed it. It's got the royal warrant if you look inside it.

Mike, Zara and Harry were once so close to Prince Harry that he was asked to be godfather to their second daughter, Lena. However, their relationship has cooled since Megxit. In 2022 when the nation celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, he was overheard referring to Harry with a one-word expletive.

Mike had allegedly called him a b***end to a fellow guest at a Buckingham Palace party, and was reportedly critical of the way Harry had spoken to a member of staff. 24 hours earlier, Zara had acted as a buffer between Prince Harry and Mike Tindall at an awkward Thanksgiving service for the Queen. Mike appeared to give the Sussexes the cold shoulder on the steps of the church, where Meghan and Harry were also booed by some in the crowd.

Tindall looked stone-faced and away from the royal couple as they exited St Paul's Cathedral. He didn't join them in their conversation with his wife, Zara, before they left. Peter Phillips also looked awkward as he stood watching. Zara Tindall acted as a buffer between her husband, Mike Tindall, and Prince Harry at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

Meghan smiled and Peter Phillips looked awkward outside St Paul's in 2022. Mike later made pointed remarks about an outstanding secret lunch during the celebrations, which Harry and Meghan didn't attend, claiming it was the best moment of the week. Mr Tindall said at the time: It was outstanding, to be fair. It was just great to be a part of, adding: We had a good cousins' lunch on the Thursday.

That was a highlight. Speaking at Hay, Mike revealed he and his podcast mates are looking to make a documentary of their running of Richmond Rugby Club. It would be in the style Ryan Reynolds's series about Wrexham or Clarkson's Farm. Payne said: We've got some amazing ideas – Amazon Prime are interested – if we can get it going.

The Rolling Stones used to practise when they were 16 years old in the Richmond clubhouse, and one of my ambitions is to get Mick Jagger back, because he lives in Richmond, to do a big gig at Richmond Athletic Ground, raise money and get the club back on the map. Tin's obviously got good connections. We could have Catherine meeting the team, the Princess of Wales. These are all massive pipe dreams





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mike Tindall Prince Harry Zara Phillips Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Buckingham Palace

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zara Tindall and Fairfax & FavorDaily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Zara Tindall's favourite country chic brand, Fairfax & Favor, has unveiled its second collection with lifestyle influencer and content creator Lydia Millen. The new spring/summer Town & Country collection introduces a rich chocolate colourway to the brand's line of premium leather handbags, which have developed a loyal following thanks to their blend of classic British luxury styling and everyday practicality. Zara Tindall, a longtime fan of the label, was appointed an official ambassador in March 2025 and has been spotted wearing a variety of the brand's coats, boots and handbags. Her signature countryside aesthetic and strong equestrian ties make her a natural fit for the Norfolk-based luxury brand. The Town & Country collection perfectly captures Fairfax & Favor's refined country-inspired style, offering quiet luxury pieces that transition effortlessly from city to countryside. Naturally, each bag pairs beautifully with the brand's much-loved outerwear and footwear collections. I particularly love the suede pieces - the Jessie top worn by Lydia is a gorgeous choice for spring and complements the top-handle bag perfectly.

Read more »

Prince George Misses Prince William’s Dad Dancing Night Out With Aston VillaMaybe next year?

Read more »

Mike Tindall jokes about Prince Harry's past behavior at the Hay FestivalMike Tindall made jokes about Prince Harry's past behavior at the Hay Festival, reminiscing about the time 'when he was fun' around 15 years ago. He also poked fun at Prince Andrew and talked about his repeatedly-broken nose from rugby.

Read more »

Mike Tindall Jokes About Prince Harry's Past Behavior, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Bedroom At Buckingham PalaceIn this news article, Mike Tindall makes light-hearted jokes about Prince Harry's past behavior and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's bedroom at Buckingham Palace.

Read more »