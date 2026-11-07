Andrew Watt Reveals Madonna and Charli XCX Collaboration Details on New Album

R.E.M. frontman Mike Stipe discusses the technical and creative process behind Madonna's new solo album tracks, highlighting their shared production style.

Producer Andrew Watt has opened up about the intricate creative process behind Madonna and Charli XCX's collaborative track I Played the Fool, revealing how he personally introduced the two pop icons before any musical work began.

Watt explained that the song originated from conversations about the New York nightlife scene, specifically the legendary club Danceteria. He noted that Madonna's recollection of the vibrant era involving figures like Nile Rodgers and David Byrne inspired the lyrical content, which naturally evolved into a song.

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The collaboration featured Charli XCX recording her vocal parts while Madonna narrated her origin story over the instrumentation. Watt emphasized that this unique combination created a historical document of Madonna's early career, blending Charli's pop sensibilities with her autobiographical narrative.

Watt highlighted that both Madonna and Charli XCX are extremely detailed producers who communicate using precise technical terminology. Rather than describing emotional impacts, they specify exact adjustments such as decibel levels and compression settings, allowing for a highly efficient creative process.

The R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe also discussed his work with Watt on his upcoming solo album. Stipe recalled sessions for the track Lower East Side Girl, where he played guitar while Madonna wrote lyrics with Stuart Price and Cirkut in a small studio space.

The group completed three songs during a four-day studio stint, with two ultimately appearing on the album. Stipe described the writing process as a beautiful observation of Madonna's mind at work, noting her ability to craft complex narratives with simplicity.

Stipe confirmed that he and Madonna remain text buddies who discuss art and other interests beyond music. He expressed a willingness to continue collaborating with her in the future, stating that he is always available whenever she requires his input.

Watt shared that he facilitated the friendship between Madonna and Charli XCX at a wedding, recognizing the value of their potential partnership. He put them on a text message together so they could meet and talk before working on a record together.

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The producer noted that Madonna and Charli XCX worked on the track and production together for a long time. The result is a completely different record than the original, showcasing the synergy between their production styles.

Watt described the writing process with Madonna as intimate, noting that she likes to work in small spaces. He enjoyed watching her process and how detailed she gets with her lyrics, sometimes writing alone and bringing in more the next day.

The producer also discussed his work with Paul McCartney, highlighting the Beatles-like approach to their sessions. McCartney often writes alone in small spaces, taking stuff home to write in the morning, which Watt found fascinating.

Watt recalled a session where McCartney played a weird chord on a lefty guitar, which led to the opening track As You Lie There. He described the process as learning how to use the studio in fun ways, changing form a million different times.

The collaboration with McCartney lasted five years, with Watt spending a couple of weeks with him at a time. They would collect songs and work on things McCartney had already started, turning it into a natural progression.

Watt described working with McCartney as going to college, noting that he became a better musician and producer after each session. He appreciated McCartney's fearless approach to writing and his ability to play every instrument.

The producer also touched on his work with The Rolling Stones, describing their energy as libidinous and alive. He noted that the band wants to rock loud and push tempos, creating a sum of all parts that sounds unique.

Watt mentioned that he would be in the live room while the band tracked, watching how they interplayed with each other. He helped arrange things as they were happening, calling sections and helping to capture the magic of their performances.

Regarding the future, Watt stated that if the Stones call, he is there. He considered it the greatest honor of his life being around that band and expressed excitement about the potential for another album.

Watt's portfolio includes work with Lady Gaga, Ozzy Osbourne, and Pearl Jam. He described his role as cross-pollinating sounds and people, bringing elements from pop into rock and vice versa.

He noted that pop music is in a great place right now, with a rise of amazing pop girls coming back. Watt expressed excitement about what he is hearing in pop music and his enjoyment of making music across different genres.

The producer emphasized transparency and honesty in his relationships with artists. He believes that being open about his schedule and needs helps maintain strong connections with musicians like Gaga, McCartney, and Stipe.

Watt's approach to production involves capturing live energy and performance-based music. He tries to incorporate this into the pop and electronic music he makes, avoiding flying loops in favor of top-down performance.

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His work with Michael Stipe on the solo album continues to develop, with Stipe being extremely hard on himself to ensure the sound is exactly how he wants it. Watt praised Stipe's skills as a songwriter and lyricist.

The collaboration between Madonna, Charli XCX, and Stipe represents a convergence of different musical generations. Each artist brought their unique perspective to the studio, creating a track that honors their shared history.

Watt's insights provide a behind-the-scenes look at the modern music industry, where veteran stars and rising pop icons collaborate with ease. His role as a connector and producer is pivotal in these creative ecosystems.

The detailed production techniques used by Madonna and Charli XCX demonstrate the high level of technical proficiency required in contemporary pop music. This attention to detail ensures a polished and personal final product.

Stipe's ongoing friendship with Madonna and his work with Watt highlight the enduring nature of musical collaborations. These relationships extend beyond single projects, fostering a supportive community of artists.

Watt's work with Paul McCartney showcases the timeless appeal of classic songwriting techniques. The Beatles-like process of writing and recording in short bursts remains effective for creating iconic music.

The Rolling Stones' energy continues to inspire new generations of musicians and producers. Watt's experience working with them offers a unique perspective on the dynamics of legendary rock bands.

Overall, Andrew Watt's career exemplifies the intersection of rock, pop, and electronic music. His ability to adapt to different styles and artists makes him one of the most sought-after producers in the industry.

His upcoming projects promise to continue this trend of high-profile collaborations and innovative production. Fans can expect more exciting developments from the artists he works with in the near future.

The story of I Played the Fool serves as a testament to the power of personal connections in music. Watt's intervention in introducing Madonna and Charli XCX led to a memorable track that bridges generational gaps.

As the music industry evolves, producers like Watt play a crucial role in shaping the sound of popular music. Their ability to see potential in collaborations and facilitate creative relationships is invaluable.

The future looks bright for the artists mentioned, with ongoing collaborations and new projects on the horizon. The music world awaits the next releases from these talented individuals.

Andrew Watt's journey from New York to working with the biggest names in music is a testament to his talent and dedication. His story continues to inspire aspiring producers and musicians around the world.