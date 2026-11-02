Mike Rogers Receives Major Sports Owner Donations in Michigan Senate Race

Republican Mike Rogers secures significant financial backing from major sports franchise owners, while Democrat Abdul El-Sayed receives minimal support from the industry in the upcoming Michigan Senate election.

On Tuesday, Michigan voters face their final opportunity to select their next United States Senator, choosing between Republican candidate Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. The race has drawn intense financial scrutiny, particularly regarding contributions from the professional sports sector. According to reports, Rogers and his supporting political action committees have secured donations from at least ten principal owners of major sports franchises.

Sports Owners Backing Rogers Campaign

The list of high-profile sports executives contributing to the Republican campaign includes Jimmy Haslam, who owns the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Browns, and Columbus Crew. Haslam contributed $7,000 directly to the effort. Arizona Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick donated $3,500, while Atlanta Hawks owner Antony Ressler also gave $3,500 to the campaign.

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New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft provided the largest individual contribution through a Super PAC. He donated $100,000 to the Great Lakes Conservatives Fund, which was established specifically to support Rogers. This political action committee has already spent over $20 million on advertising buys exclusively for the Michigan Senate race this cycle.

Kraft previously donated $3,500 to the principal committee for Rep. Haley Stevens, who was El-Sayed's Democratic primary opponent before he narrowly defeated her in August. A representative for Kraft did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding these recent political investments. Other notable contributors to the Great Lakes Conservatives Fund include Bidwill with $5,000, Kendrick with another $5,000, Dan DeVos with $5,000, and Haslam with an additional $3,000.

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Non-Owner Sports Figures Support Republicans

Beyond team ownership, prominent figures in the sports management and tournament sectors have heavily backed Rogers. Ben Navarro, who owns the Cincinnati and Charleston tennis tournaments and is the father of WTA top-30 player Emma Navarro, donated $500,000 to the Great Lakes Conservatives Fund. This substantial contribution highlights the deep financial commitment from the tennis industry to the Republican cause.

Casey Wasserman, chairperson and president of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee, also entered the fray. Wasserman donated $25,000 to Team Rogers, adding further weight to the Republican financial advantage. These donations underscore a broad coalition of sports industry leaders aligning with the GOP candidate ahead of the election.

El-Sayed Receives Minimal Sports Industry Support

In stark contrast to his opponent, Abdul El-Sayed has received only two donations from the world of sports, and neither came from a principal team owner. Pitcher Lucas Giolito of the San Diego Padres contributed $1,250 to the Democratic campaign. Jennifer Pritzker, a minority owner of the Chicago Stars, donated $7,000 to El-Sayed's campaign.

Pritzker also contributed $565 to Rebellion PAC, a group founded by leftist activist and commentator Cenk Uygur. Despite the efforts of these individual donors, the overall financial footprint from the sports sector remains significantly smaller than that of Rogers. Local Michigan sports owners appear to have declined to donate to either candidate, leaving the race defined by out-of-state industry contributions.