Haley Stevens endorses Mike Rogers for Senate after El-Sayed feud

Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate after being told she was no longer welcome in Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's campaign. Rogers cited El-Sayed's refusal to answer questions on Israel and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens announced her endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers on Sunday, a stunning about-face just one day before Election Day. The endorsement came after Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's campaign told Stevens she was no longer welcome at its events.

Stevens had narrowly lost the Democratic primary to El-Sayed. The break followed a dispute over an outside advertisement by Rebellion PAC, founded by The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur, which Stevens called antisemitic. She demanded El-Sayed condemn the ad, but his campaign said it was not affiliated with the ad. El-Sayed distanced himself from the ad, saying he disagreed with its contents.

Also read Haley Stevens endorses Mike Rogers as El-Sayed rift deepens

Stevens Explains Last-Minute Endorsement Decision

In a tense CNN interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday, Stevens was pressed on her last-minute decision. Cooper asked about a conversation with Rep. Debbie Dingell, who said Stevens told her at midnight she would not endorse Rogers. Stevens responded, This is just a weight off my shoulders, OK?

Abdul has been getting angrier and angrier. I was trying to help, and I endorsed him. That Rebellion PAC ad was very painful. There are so many Democrats who want to vote for our Democratic nominee.

And they are just being told, Hey, this is a party you do not belong in, or this is a campaign you do not belong in. And I have never cast a present vote in the Congress. I am making a decision here, and you know, that is just where I landed on this. I woke up this morning clear-eyed, fresh and focused on what was in my heart and that is that.

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Stevens added, I had some time to think. I was not on the phone, I think, that late, but I know Debbie is always working around the clock. It might not have been midnight when I spoke with her. But I was there, and just alone with my thoughts.

I was writing things out. And look, this level of anger, and the things that we are seeing, look, we all want Democrats to win. I am a really proud Democrat. And by the way, Abdul has got every other Democrat with him.

He just does not have me and a few other people who love this party. Nothing with me changed, Anderson. Cooper also asked about an August social media post in which Stevens criticized Rogers, writing, Mike Rogers will be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump's dangerous agenda, we cannot afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November. Stevens did not directly address that post in the interview.

Rogers Criticizes El-Sayed On Foreign Policy

Instead of attending a planned church service with El-Sayed, Stevens joined Rogers at a church in Detroit. Rogers later joined The National News Desk on Monday to discuss the endorsement. He argued that El-Sayed has repeatedly avoided providing direct responses to difficult questions, particularly those involving Israel and foreign policy. Rogers said, This is not unusual.

If you look at the pattern of him obfuscating on hard questions like, does Israel have the right to exist? He cannot answer or will not answer it. Rogers also raised allegations concerning El-Sayed's views on the Muslim Brotherhood, criticizing what he described as a failure to clearly reject the organization's ideology. He said, When they were asking him about his relationships with the Muslim Brotherhood ideology, he will not answer the question.

He will not disavow them. Rogers claimed that the disagreement intensified after Stevens demanded that El-Sayed condemn the outside advertisement. He said, He basically said, you are not welcome in my campaign because he would not disavow one of the most racist ads I have ever seen blaming Jews for the cost of bananas. The advertisement reportedly linked American support for Israel to rising grocery prices, prompting criticism from Jewish community leaders.

Dispute Highlights Antisemitism Concerns In Race

Rogers argued that the controversy reflects growing concerns about antisemitism and political rhetoric surrounding Israel. He pointed to reports of Jewish students experiencing harassment on college campuses, saying, Young Jewish women are hiding their Star of Davids back in their blouse, on their necklace, because they are getting harassed for being Jewish. Rogers described Stevens as a respected Democratic leader who performed strongly in the primary, particularly among Black voters in Detroit.

He said, He chased out somebody who was well-respected in her party, did exceptionally well with African Americans across the city of Detroit, came within nine-tenths of 1% of winning that primary race. He also argued that the dispute reflects a broader problem with how El-Sayed's campaign has handled disagreements within the Democratic Party. Rogers said, I think what you saw yesterday was the best example of immaturity on how politics ought to be bringing people together.

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Rogers maintained that Stevens' endorsement was not the result of lengthy political negotiations. He said, There was not negotiations. She just woke up in the morning, said, I cannot do this to my state and my country, and I am going to stand up to hate and division.

He added, What you saw happen yesterday was a very courageous act for somebody who stood up and said, listen, I am a Democrat, I am voting Democrat down the line, he is too extreme for our state, and I am going to support Mike Rogers. Rogers explained that he had been aware of tensions between Stevens and El-Sayed's supporters but had not expected the congresswoman to publicly endorse him.

He claimed Stevens had experienced hostility from El-Sayed's supporters throughout the Democratic primary, including disruptions at campaign events. He also referenced concerns raised by Michigan's Democratic attorney general about antisemitism and safety at party events. Rogers said the disagreements intensified after the primary, despite Stevens initially expressing support for El-Sayed as the Democratic nominee.

El-Sayed Faces Scrutiny Over Israel Existence Comments

He said, She came out and said, I support Abdul El-Sayed, gave him the hug and the conciliatory unity breakfast, and she was willing to campaign for him. El-Sayed has faced additional scrutiny over comments he made during an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, where he was asked whether Israel has a right to exist. El-Sayed said, Does Palestine have the right to exist? Yes.

Does Israel have the right to exist? Yes, if there is a shared understanding. The interviewer interrupted to seek clarification, which subsequently sparked criticism online and became another point of contention in the Senate race. Stevens had previously pledged to support El-Sayed in the general election after narrowly losing the primary.

But that changed after El-Sayed's campaign told her she was no longer welcome at its events. El-Sayed edged Stevens in their hotly contested Democratic primary race for the Senate nomination. In August, Stevens had criticized Rogers on social media, writing that he would be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump's dangerous agenda. The endorsement represents an unusual development in a competitive Senate contest, particularly because Stevens had been a prominent Democratic candidate during the primary.

Rogers argued that the controversy reflects growing concerns about antisemitism and the political rhetoric surrounding Israel. He pointed to reports of Jewish students experiencing harassment on college campuses, arguing that elected officials should take those concerns seriously. Rogers claimed Stevens had faced criticism from El-Sayed's supporters throughout the primary campaign, including disruptions at campaign events. He said, They would go to her events and disrupt her events and use.

The race remains one of the nation's most closely watched Senate contests, with Election Day on November 3.