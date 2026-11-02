Investigation reveals Mike Rogers campaign staff included registered Israeli agents, raising questions about Haley Stevens' last-minute endorsement shift in Michigan Senate race.

A detailed investigation has uncovered that Abigail Ronson, a spokesperson for the Mike Rogers Senate campaign in Michigan, was simultaneously working as a registered agent for the Israeli government. This disclosure emerges at a critical juncture in the high-stakes Michigan Senate election, where Democratic Representative Haley Stevens abruptly reversed her endorsement of challenger Abdul El-Sayed less than forty-eight hours before Election Day. The revelation adds a complex layer to the narrative surrounding the sudden political realignment, prompting scrutiny over the influence of foreign-funded operations within American electoral processes.

Ronson Registration and Foreign Agent Status

Records obtained by Drop Site confirm that Abigail Ronson filed her registration as an agent of the Israeli government under the Foreign Agents Registration Act on May 18, 2026. While the Rogers campaign initially denied employing her as a staffer, Ronson has actively served as an official voice for the campaign in numerous media interviews. She has been instrumental in defending Rogers against criticism regarding his attacks on Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim background. Additionally, Ronson has publicly accused the Democratic nominee of fueling anti-Israel sentiment, framing the election through the lens of national security and foreign policy alignment.

Also read Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers for Senate as Michigan Democrats Reject Her

Convergence Media and Parscale Operation

Ronson is employed by Convergence Media, a Republican consulting firm that operates as a key node in a larger influence network. The firm runs a multimillion-dollar operation on behalf of the Israeli government, managed through Clock Tower X, a communications company owned by Brad Parscale. Parscale, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, has overseen a sophisticated campaign designed to shape American public opinion. This operation targets younger Americans, with a specific focus on conservatives and evangelical Christians, utilizing a multi-pronged approach to disseminate pro-Israel narratives.

The strategy includes producing content designed to influence artificial intelligence chatbots such as ChatGPT and Claude, ensuring these systems provide answers favorable to Israeli perspectives. The operation also employs text messaging campaigns to direct American voters toward pro-Israel material. Ronson was one of fourteen employees at Convergence Media engaged in this specific influence work. The Rogers campaign has separately paid millions of dollars to Convergence Media, further entangling the campaign with entities linked to foreign interest advocacy.

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Jesse Stokes and Astroturf Campaigns

Jesse Stokes, the chief of staff at Convergence Media, also holds a registered status as an agent of Israel, a designation he acquired in October 2025. Although Stokes holds no official title within the Rogers campaign, metadata indicates he authored the email launching the Rogers Senate campaign in March 2025. This activity occurred approximately seven months before his formal registration as a foreign agent. Since that time, metadata reviews show he continued to write press releases for the campaign. Stokes is also credited with helping organize the Democrats for Mike Rogers initiative.

This initiative presented itself as a grassroots coalition of Democratic voters supporting Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed. However, an analysis of the funding reveals that the effort was largely financed by Republican-aligned sources and the Rogers campaign itself. Many of the individuals identifying as Democrats in this group had long-standing ties to Jesse Stokes, suggesting a coordinated effort rather than organic support. This structure mirrors similar tactics used in previous electoral cycles to manufacture broad-based political consensus.

Stevens Endorsement Reversal Context

The background of Haley Stevens' decision to endorse Mike Rogers has been the subject of intense speculation and investigation. Stevens reversed her initial support for Abdul El-Sayed after days of behind-the-scenes assurances. She cited a personal relationship with Michael Turkish, who had reportedly pressured her to abandon El-Sayed. Turkish allegedly told Stevens that her continued support for the progressive Democrat constituted a betrayal of Jewish supporters. This narrative was amplified by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which spent an unprecedented $30 million in a failed effort to defeat El-Sayed in the August primary.

Stevens' shift occurred despite previous months of expressing support for her primary rival. She had previously called on El-Sayed to denounce advertisements blaming rising grocery prices on US support for Israel. Furthermore, she urged him to retract statements suggesting the administration might push for war with Iran. Journalist Pablo Torre highlighted these complexities on the Morning Joe program, noting that the ties between the Rogers campaign and Israeli agents warrant serious investigation. The intersection of foreign influence operations and domestic electoral endorsements continues to draw significant attention from watchdog groups and political observers alike.