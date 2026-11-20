Skip Bayless believes the Dallas Cowboys will see major improvements with Mike Petting calling plays, but he wouldn't stop there.

The Cowboys are insisting that Parker is not a lame-duck defensive coordinator because he is still leading team meetings and helping with the game plan, but this is Pettine's show now.

Bayless did not only say that he believes Pettine will be a game-changer for the Cowboys, but that he could help lead them to the NFC East crown.

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"You are about to have to eat a heaping helping of chicken fried crow, courtesy of Jerry Jones. Jerry Jones just finally made a painfully obvious move that is going to jump-start this Cowboys season," Bayless said.

"We are about to take off and win this bad division, this 'NFC Least. ' Jerry tried to sell us Christian Parker as a savior and a savant of our defense, and it was clear from the start, from game one at the Giants, that Christian Parker was in over his 34-year-old head. He was overmatched. He was, frankly, overrated.

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"Mike Pettine, Jerry went out and got him to oversee all the way back on October 12 because Jerry knew it wasn't working. We had just lost at home to winless Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football, and an undrafted rookie quarterback. And Jerry finally said, 'That's enough.

' And he's elevated Mike Pettine, a real defensive coordinator, to take this team over. " While the first part of Bayless' comments were a little over the top, which is his shtick, he did make some realistic points and speak common sense in the second-half of his rant, pointing out how the Cowboys can actually put themselves in position to win the division.

Colorado State Rams fans hold large cutouts of ESPN television personalities Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "We have two very winnable home games this Sunday, then right around the corner on Thanksgiving. We will get in rhythm with Mike Patton's defense in those two games," Bayless added.

"Then we get 11 days off for a Monday night game at Seattle. Then we get two weeks off for a game out here in L.A. against the Rams that I think we will win or at least steal. And we finish with the Giants at home and at the Commanders, and we will win those two games. And at 9-8, we will win the NFC East.

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" If the Cowboys can't put two wins together at home against the 1-8 Titans and the 2-7 Eagles, they don't deserve to be taken serious for the rest of the year. So over the next week, the Cowboys' season will be on the line. We'll have to see if the Pettine effect helps the defense and if the team can string together some wins to make Bayless' prediction even more realistic.