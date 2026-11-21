For the first time since he was given play-calling duties, Dallas Cowboys senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine addressed the media.

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports When senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine calls the plays for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, he will become the team's sixth defensive play-caller since 2020.this week after what has been a putrid season for the Cowboys' defense.and become Dallas' official defensive coordinator in 2027.head coach Brian Schottenheimer said when asked about the topic.

Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers coach Mike Pettine against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect When asked on Friday about what the future holds for him in Dallas in terms of possibly becoming the defensive coordinator after this season, Pettine expressed how much he loves football and coaching but wouldn't commit to anything.

Also read Cowboys give defensive play-calling to Pettine after taking role from DC Parker

“I’ll have to check with my wife on that one. We’re just going to take it week to week and see what plays out," Pettine stated, according to"But I love this. This is what I’ve done for a long time, and when you’re back immersed in it – it’s been a passion for a long time. Now that I’m back in it, like I said, I’m full speed ahead.

” Pettine admitted that taking over play-calling duties was never in the plans when he was hired in October..

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“There was no seed of this planted at any point. As we know in this business, we’re week-to-week, and sometimes circumstances happen. Things build up and changes have to be made.

"Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on from the sidelines during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The overwhelming belief is that while Parker is certainly to blame for a lot of the defensive woes the Cowboys have experienced in 2026, he isn't the only culprit. The pathetic showing from the defense is on the players, also, and Pettine echoed that.

He also noted the changes on defense will be "subtle" but "nothing major.

" “There will be subtle changes, but nothing major,” he said. "The guys knew that it was a shared responsibility, myself, the rest of the staff, the players... It’s on all of us. ”, who hired a first-time play-caller knowing there could be growing pains that the Cowboys would not be willing to have the patience to see through given the increased sense of urgency in 2026.

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Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is shown Monday, August 24, 2020 during the team's training camp at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon. Packers25 11 Hoffman | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect As is the case for Parker, this is a tough spot for Pettine to be in, and for several reasons, the first of which has to do with him having the daunting task ofThe veteran coach is not only taking over play-calling duties from a fellow coach who has worked under him in the past, Pettine is also being asked about taking the job title Parker still holds.

For starters, we're not even sure Schottenheimer is going to be around. Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, but never say never when it comes to Jones, who could opt to keep Schotty against all logic. But if Jerry does what he should, Schottenheimer will be gone and so will Dallas' staff, Pettine included.

But let's say for a second that Schottenheimer stays and Pettine does enough to warrant Dallas keeping him, Pettine is 60 years old and was just enjoying retirement before the Cowboys pried him off the couch. If Mrs. Pettine has anything to say about it, the newest Cowboys play-caller may not be back in 2027, no matter what.