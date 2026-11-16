Mike Pence Criticizes Second Trump Administration China Policy Shift

Former Vice President Mike Pence expresses shock at current China policies under the second Trump administration, highlighting a sharp contrast with his own tenure's hardline stance on tariffs, Taiwan, and chip exports.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has publicly challenged the current direction of United States foreign policy toward China, citing a significant departure from the aggressive strategies implemented during the first Trump administration. Speaking on Sunday, Pence detailed specific policy reversals that he believes undermine American national security and economic interests.

Pence Highlights First Administration Hardline Stance

Mike Pence recalled the definitive approach taken during his tenure, noting that his team drew a hard line against Beijing to protect American interests. He stated that the previous administration imposed two hundred fifty billion dollars in tariffs within a single year to counter unfair trade practices. Additionally, they expanded the military presence in the Asia-Pacific region and officially labeled the persecution of the Muslim Uyghur population as genocide. Pence emphasized that these measures were designed to deter Chinese aggression and uphold human rights standards.

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Second Trump Administration Policy Reversals Criticized

Pence expressed confusion regarding the current administration's decision to allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States despite its control by the Chinese Communist Party. He pointed to the recent delay in weapons sales to Taiwan, a departure from the previous administration's policy of making those arms available to support the island's defense. Furthermore, he criticized the decision to loosen export controls on advanced microchips from Nvidia, describing the move as a mystery that threatens American technological superiority.

Concerns Over Espionage And Technological Theft

The former Vice President warned that Beijing has engaged in espionage and intellectual property theft for decades to boost its military and economic capabilities. He argued that maintaining America's technological lead is essential for both national security and economic prosperity. Pence stressed that the American people deserve answers regarding the ongoing debate over chip exports, particularly following the scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Huang recently apologized for an alleged affair with a Chinese spy, a situation that has intensified scrutiny on semiconductor export regulations.

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Upcoming Diplomatic Meetings Draw Bipartisan Skepticism

Pence's criticism coincides with President Donald Trump's upcoming trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday. The meeting takes place on the sidelines of the APEC summit, an event that has already sparked debate among lawmakers. Many in the capital remain skeptical of the warm reception Xi received in Washington last September, just weeks before the midterm elections.

Political Opposition To China Engagement Strategy

Lawmakers from both parties have voiced strong opposition to the current administration's diplomatic approach. Senator John Kennedy described Xi Jinping as a reptile and stated he would not turn his back on him even if Xi were deceased. Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal argued that the United States should issue ultimatums rather than welcoming Xi with open arms. Blumenthal suggested that the U.S. should halt talks on artificial intelligence and other critical topics until Beijing ceases its aggressive actions. These divergent views highlight the growing political friction over how to engage with America's top geopolitical adversaries.