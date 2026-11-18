The funding request comes on the heels of an unprecedented nationwide ground stop and as other companies have reported outages.

Mike Pence, President Donald Trump's vice president during his first term, said the administration's new ask of Congress to approve $50 billion in funding for the Federal Aviation Administration is a "tough lift.

" While speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins Tuesday night, Pence was asked if Congress should give the Trump administration the funds. "I think that's a tough lift. I really do. To me, with $8 billion unspent...let's get to work...

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And let's also make sure that the FAA has the proper staffing in the days ahead.

" Pence's remarks come after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asked Congress for additional funding after a nationwide ground stop on Friday. The aviation halt disrupted millions of travelers heading into the weekend and affected college and professional sports. Duffy's request for an additional $50 billion quickly drew bipartisan pushback, with lawmakers demanding answers about what went wrong and previous allocated funding. Newsweek reached out to the White House on Tuesday night for comment.

What To Know Collins asked Pence if he thought Trump was out front enough following the ground stop and slew of outages plaguing banks, tech companies along with a highly classified internal communications system used by the National Security Agency .

"I always kind of welcome a calming voice in any president," Pence said. "But I do think that when you recognize that we have enemies in the world, and with the expanded impact of artificial intelligence and the capabilities of the countries I mentioned, most especially China, that the president would do well to also signal that we will find out what the cause of this was and we will ensure that there is no vulnerability to the American people from countries that may well wish us harm in the future.

" Pence later added that cyberattacks are a real thing and that is now the world we live in, whether it impacts corporate America or government infrastructure. "We've got to be prepared," Pence said. Trump was asked about the outages impacting numerous entities, including the FAA, on Tuesday saying, "It's life. When you're big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen.

It's fine.

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" Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also addressed the outages saying, "We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other. ... We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors.

" He said that the administration acknowledges that it is unsettling to see reports of outages across numerous companies. "We see no indication that these things are interrelated one event to the other, or that they're the work of malign actors," Rubio added. Speaking specifically about funding, Pence also told Collins that "I do know that in the Big Beautiful Bill there was $12 billion made available for FAA improvements...and they haven't spent it all and requesting more.

But I would tell you having been alongside a president for four years, you have to be able to count on your people to execute the plan. Making sure that we've got the leadership at the FAA, leadership at the Department of Transportation that's going to lean all the way into this and make sure that we have stable communications at the Federal Aviation Administration.

" Pence said that Duffy was right to order the ground stop in an effort to put the safety of the American people first. Duffy Pushes Back on Funding Questions Addressing concerns about funds previously allocated to the FAA, Duffy told reporters that he pays for new equipment after receiving the new products. Duffy gave an example of radar systems being built in Kansas and Florida via contract for the FAA that he says have not been delivered yet.

"When I receive them, I'll pay for them," Duffy said. "So, all the money hasn't left our account and gone to those who won in the contract, I only am going to pay when they deliver. " He said all the money has been set aside to modernize the antiquated aviation equipment.

"This has never been done, to be clear we are keeping planes safe in the sky, and we are switching out equipment, it's been a problem for decades," Duffy said. Meanwhile, Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia pushed back on Duffy's request in a post to X on Tuesday night saying, "Secretary Duffy wants $50 billion from Congress but has barely spent the $12.5 billion we already gave him.

All non-vital network maintenance should stop through 2026, and the FAA must stop firing critical staff. We need real solutions, not another blank check.

" FAA and Air Traffic Control System Issues The FAA is in the midst of a multibillion-dollar effort to overhaul an air traffic control system that still relies on aging technology, including floppy disks. The FAA said earlier this month that it plans to eliminate the floppy disks used to store weather and other critical information at more than 400 air traffic facilities nationwide by the end of 2028.

The system is also grappling with a shortage of air traffic controllers as the agency works to replace aging infrastructure ahead of the busy holiday travel season. Congress approved $12.5 billion over five years in 2025 to modernize air traffic control systems. Last Friday, the White House and Transportation Department asked Congress for an additional $30.1 billion, including $10.1 billion for air traffic control modernization, $2 billion for control towers and $18 billion for airport projects, Reuters reported.

Following the ground stop, Duffy said he now wants $50 billion. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. CumminsMike Pence, President Donald Trump's vice president during his first term, said the administration's new ask of Congress to approve $50 billion in funding for the Federal Aviation Administration is a"tough lift.

" While speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins Tuesday night, Pence was asked if Congress should give the Trump administration the funds. "I think that's a tough lift. I really do. To me, with $8 billion unspent...let's get to work...

And let's also make sure that the FAA has the proper staffing in the days ahead.

Advertisement

" Pence's remarks come after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asked Congress for additional funding after a nationwide ground stop on Friday. The aviation halt disrupted millions of travelers heading into the weekend and affected college and professional sports. Duffy's request for an additional $50 billion quickly drew bipartisan pushback, with lawmakers demanding answers about what went wrong and previous allocated funding.

Collins asked Pence if he thought Trump was out front enough following the ground stop and slew of outages plaguing banks, tech companies along with a "I always kind of welcome a calming voice in any president," Pence said.

"But I do think that when you recognize that we have enemies in the world, and with the expanded impact of artificial intelligence and the capabilities of the countries I mentioned, most especially China, that the president would do well to also signal that we will find out what the cause of this was and we will ensure that there is no vulnerability to the American people from countries that may well wish us harm in the future. " Pence later added that cyberattacks are a real thing and that is now the world we live in, whether it impacts corporate America or government infrastructure.

"We've got to be prepared," Pence said. Trump was asked about the outages impacting numerous entities, including the FAA, on Tuesday saying,"It's life. When you're big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It's fine.

" Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also addressed the outages saying,"We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other. ... We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors.

" He said that the administration acknowledges that it is unsettling to see reports of outages across numerous companies. "We see no indication that these things are interrelated one event to the other, or that they're the work of malign actors," Rubio added. Speaking specifically about funding, Pence also told Collins that"I do know that in the Big Beautiful Bill there was $12 billion made available for FAA improvements...and they haven't spent it all and requesting more.

But I would tell you having been alongside a president for four years, you have to be able to count on your people to execute the plan. Making sure that we've got the leadership at the FAA, leadership at the Department of Transportation that's going to lean all the way into this and make sure that we have stable communications at the Federal Aviation Administration.

" Pence said that Duffy was right to order the ground stop in an effort to put the safety of the American people first. Addressing concerns about funds previously allocated to the FAA, Duffy told reporters that he pays for new equipment after receiving the new products. Duffy gave an example of radar systems being built in Kansas and Florida via contract for the FAA that he says have not been delivered yet.

"When I receive them, I'll pay for them," Duffy said. "So, all the money hasn't left our account and gone to those who won in the contract, I only am going to pay when they deliver.

""This has never been done, to be clear we are keeping planes safe in the sky, and we are switching out equipment, it's been a problem for decades,"Meanwhile, Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia pushed back on Duffy's request in a post to X on Tuesday night saying,"Secretary Duffy wants $50 billion from Congress but has barely spent the $12.5 billion we already gave him. All non-vital network maintenance should stop through 2026, and the FAA must stop firing critical staff.

We need real solutions, not another blank check.

"The FAA is in the midst of a multibillion-dollar effort to overhaul an air traffic control system that still relies on aging technology, including floppy disks. The FAA said earlier this month that it plans to eliminate the floppy disks used to store weather and other critical information at more than 400 air traffic facilities nationwide by the end of 2028.

The system is also grappling with a shortage of air traffic controllers as the agency works to replace aging infrastructure ahead of the busy holiday travel season. Congress approved $12.5 billion over five years in 2025 to modernize air traffic control systems. Last Friday, the White House and Transportation Department asked Congress for an additional $30.1 billion, including $10.1 billion for air traffic control modernization, $2 billion for control towers and $18 billion for airport projects, Reuters reported. Following the ground stop, Duffy said he now wants $50 billion.