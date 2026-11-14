Mike Myers Writes Austin Powers 4 Script Following Long-Teased Sequel Confirmation

Mike Myers confirms he is currently writing the script for Austin Powers 4, reviving the beloved comedy franchise after nearly 25 years with director Jay Roach potentially returning.

Mike Myers is actively writing the script for the fourth Austin Powers film, bringing a definitive update to the long-teased sequel. The former Saturday Night Live star shared this major development with The Hollywood Reporter, confirming that the shagadelic spy comedy is finally moving forward after nearly 25 years since the last installment.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery premiered in 1997, starring Myers as the titular character, an ostentatious James Bond parody. The original film also featured Myers as the villainous Dr. Evil, who served as the movie's stand-in for the classic Bond antagonist Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Both the initial release and its subsequent sequels were directed by Jay Roach, with Myers handling the primary writing duties alongside Michael McCullers, who co-wrote the later entries.

Also read Mike Myers Says He “Might” Be in ‘Shrek’ Spinoff ‘Donkey,’ Calls Film “Long Overdue”

The core cast has remained largely consistent throughout the trilogy, featuring Mindy Sterling as the stern Frau Farbissina, Robert Wagner as Number Two, Seth Green as the rebellious Scott Evil, and Michael York as the exposition-heavy Dr. Basil Exposition. The franchise also introduced Verne Troyer as Mini-Me, becoming an integral part of the Dr. Evil organization alongside rotating female leads such as Elizabeth Hurley, Heather Graham, and Beyoncé Knowles.

Supporting roles were filled by notable actors including Rob Lowe, Michael Caine, Will Ferrell, and Clint Howard across the series. Myers recently reunited with Green, Lowe, and Sterling for a Verizon commercial earlier this year, which helped build momentum for the new project. He officially confirmed that Austin Powers 4 was happening in June, noting that he is having a great time with the writing process while maintaining his secret agent persona regarding plot details.

Advertisement

Several original cast members have expressed strong interest in returning for the new installment. Michael York, who plays Dr. Basil Exposition, highlighted the unexpected longevity of the character, stating that he did not know at the beginning if the role would work, but noted it succeeded three times. The ending of the final previous film, Austin Powers in Goldmember, revealed that Austin and Dr. Evil were brothers, leaving the narrative open for a new antagonist.

The conclusion of that film hinted that Scott, Dr. Evil's son, might take on the role of the new villain. Director Jay Roach previously revealed that Mini-Me was intended to be the focus of the fourth movie, but this concept is no longer viable due to the death of Verne Troyer in 2018. Roach acknowledged the difficulty of proceeding without his co-star, admitting he does not know how they would handle the character's absence.

Roach explained that the team always had ideas about revealing a whole life for Mini-Me that would have taken the character much further. Despite these challenges, he voiced a desire to return to the Austin Powers franchise, stating he is available if Myers wants to proceed. He added that if the project comes together, they would definitely create some kind of tribute to Troyer to honor his legacy.

While it is not confirmed that Jay Roach will direct the fourth film, his willingness to return and Myers stepping back into the writer's chair suggests the duo may team up again. The upcoming film will need to navigate the loss of key cast members while capitalizing on the nostalgia of the original characters. No release date has been revealed for the new Austin Powers project at this time.