Mike Myers Confirms Austin Powers 4 Script Under Development

Mike Myers confirms he is writing Austin Powers 4, with Dr. Evil returning. The project reportedly features the villain's perspective and backing from major studios.

Mike Myers provided an immediate affirmative response regarding the future of the Austin Powers franchise, confirming to Deadline that a fourth film is in active development. Speaking at the Focker-In-Law premiere, the Emmy-winning actor stated there is a very big chance audiences will see Dr. Evil return. The Saturday Night Live alum explicitly confirmed that they are moving forward with the project.

Austin Powers 4 Development Status

Myers, who is sixty-three years old, revealed that he is currently writing the script for the new installment. He described his experience with the writing process positively, noting that he is having a great time working on the material. When pressed for more specific details about the plot during the interview, the actor declined to elaborate. He explained that he had been instructed not to reveal anything about the upcoming film. Myers acknowledged his tendency to over-share, stating that he usually gives away too much information about his projects.

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Dr. Evil Focus and Story Perspective

The fourth installment will center heavily on the perspective of the main antagonist, Dr. Evil. Myers shared this specific narrative detail in a previous interview with Hawk Koch for Hollywood Insiders. He clarified that the new script is told more from Dr. Evil's point of view compared to previous entries. This narrative shift marks a significant departure in how the character arc will be handled in the new film. The concept of expanding on Dr. Evil's storyline was first discussed in 2005. The idea resurfaced again in 2007, indicating a long-standing interest in bringing the character back to the screen.

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Studio Backing and Production Details

Industry reports suggest that Warner Bros. and New Line are backing the project financially. The series director, Jay Roach, may also return to helm the production. However, neither the director's involvement nor the studio's official plans have been confirmed at this stage. Myers' recent comments serve as the strongest evidence that the film is not merely a rumor. The actor's immediate yes to the prospect of a fourth film suggests internal momentum within the production companies involved.

Franchise History and Future Expectations

Austin Powers remains a significant cultural touchstone for the satirical spy comedy genre. The previous three films established a large and dedicated fanbase that has waited years for a potential reunion. Myers' confirmation that Dr. Evil will appear again addresses the primary demand from the audience. The focus on the villain's perspective offers a fresh angle on a familiar property. Fans can expect more content featuring the iconic character in the new script. The project represents a return to form for the actor after a long hiatus from the role.