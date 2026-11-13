Shrek 5 Cast Update: Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy Confirm Return as Release Date Looms

Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy discuss their return in Shrek 5 and the upcoming Donkey spin-off, revealing release dates and production details for the animated franchises.

DreamWorks Animation has solidified its upcoming slate with confirmed details for Shrek 5 and a standalone Donkey feature, providing fans with a clear timeline for the franchise's future. Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy have officially returned to discuss their characters' trajectories, eliminating previous ambiguity about their participation in the next major theatrical releases. The actors addressed the imminent return of the beloved animated series during a public appearance, offering clarity on the production status and release windows for both projects.

The fifth installment of the Shrek franchise is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on June 30, 2027. Mike Myers will reprise his iconic role as the titular ogre, continuing the main narrative arc established in previous installments. Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are also confirmed to return as Donkey and Princess Fiona, respectively. This date sets the stage for the franchise's next chapter, promising a direct continuation of the story that audiences have followed for decades.

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Following the release of Shrek 5, DreamWorks Animation is preparing to launch a standalone adventure centered on the loyal donkey. The Donkey movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 30, 2028, exactly one year after the fifth main film. Eddie Murphy expressed deep affection for his character, stating he wishes the donkey lived in his own house. He described Donkey as one of his favorite characters of all time, highlighting the emotional connection he maintains with the role.

Murphy noted that the Donkey project is long overdue for production, indicating that development has been underway for some time. The creative team behind this spin-off has been finalized, with Charlie Bean attached to direct the feature film. Matt Flynn serves as the co-director on the project, bringing additional leadership to the animation team. Rebecca Huntley is producing the animated film, ensuring continuity with the high production standards of the main series.

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During the premiere of his latest project, Focker-in-Law in New York, Myers shared his enthusiasm for returning to the role of Shrek. He explained that he enjoys playing the beloved ogre and praised the franchise writers and filmmakers for their exceptional quality. Myers called Eddie Murphy a genius for his performance as Donkey, emphasizing the chemistry that has driven the franchise's success. His interest leaves the possibility of a sixth film open, though no official announcement has been made regarding a Shrek 6.

Myers is currently uncertain about whether Shrek will appear in the Donkey movie. He admitted that he might be in the spin-off but is not sure, suggesting that the narrative will explore boundaries outside of the main group. The actor highlighted the strength of the writing in both projects, noting that the scripts offer unique opportunities for character development. He expressed enjoyment in playing the beloved ogre character again, reinforcing the depth of his commitment to the franchise.

The franchise continues to build its slate of spin-off content, demonstrating DreamWorks Animation's confidence in the IP's longevity. While the studio has not officially announced a sixth Shrek movie, Myers' public interest keeps the door open for future iterations. The clear timeline of Shrek 5 in 2027 and Donkey in 2028 provides fans with concrete dates to anticipate these returns. This strategy allows the studio to expand the universe while maintaining the core cast's involvement.

Fans can expect the main narrative to resume with Shrek 5, which will directly follow the events of the previous films. The return of Diaz as Fiona and Murphy as Donkey ensures that the core dynamic remains intact for the new generation of viewers. Meanwhile, the Donkey spin-off offers a chance to explore the character's backstory and relationships in greater detail. This dual approach allows the franchise to cater to both loyalists and new audiences simultaneously.

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The confirmation of the production crew, including Bean, Flynn, and Huntley, signals that both films are in advanced stages of development. Their involvement suggests that the quality and tone of the new films will align with the established franchise standards. The industry has watched these projects closely, given the immense cultural impact of the original Shrek films. The upcoming releases are viewed as critical tests for DreamWorks' ability to revitalize its flagship property.

As the industry looks toward the next decade of animated entertainment, the Shrek franchise stands as a pillar of DreamWorks' portfolio. The coordinated release schedule of 2027 and 2028 maximizes marketing opportunities and audience engagement. With key cast members re-engaged and a strong creative team in place, the studio is well-positioned for success. The detailed plans and public statements from Myers and Murphy provide a roadmap for the franchise's immediate future.