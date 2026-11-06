Mike McDaniel Shifts Play Calling to Booth for Chargers Week 9

Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel moves play calling duties to the booth to improve decision making as the team seeks its first win against the Houston Texans.

The Los Angeles Chargers are searching for immediate solutions as they prepare for Week 9 of the NFL season. The team needs its first victory of the year while trying to resolve severe offensive stagnation.

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel have agreed on a structural change. McDaniel will now call plays from the booth rather than the sidelines to gain a better tactical perspective.

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Mcdaniel Adjusts Play Calling Strategy

Mike McDaniel announced the decision after consulting with head coach Jim Harbaugh. He stated that moving to the booth allows for better adjustment observation and clearer communication with position coaches.

McDaniel explained that the physical separation from the field helps his problem-solving process. He emphasized that this change is driven by open-mindedness rather than insecurity or a need to justify previous underwhelming results.

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Both parties view this shift as a tangible action that could improve the offense. The move is scheduled to take effect immediately for the upcoming game against the Houston Texans.

Struggles Highlight Need for Offensive Changes

Mike McDaniel joined the Los Angeles Chargers after a successful tenure with the Miami Dolphins. His arrival generated high expectations for a dynamic offensive unit led by quarterback Justin Herbert.

Justin Herbert has shown flashes of brilliance during his seven-year career. However, the current team performance has fallen significantly short of those initial projections.

The Los Angeles Chargers currently rank in the bottom five for points per game. They also rank in the bottom five for yards per game and commit the most turnovers in football.

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Critics have called for Mike McDaniel to be relieved of his duties due to these results. The team hopes the change of scenery within the stadium will reverse these trends.

Urgency Rises Ahead of Houston Matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Houston Texans this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS as the team seeks to break their winless streak.

A wider view of the field from the booth might help Mike McDaniel adjust to defensive schemes. However, the offensive struggles appear to run deeper than the coordinator's location.

Mike McDaniel must make immediate adjustments to keep his job with the Los Angeles Chargers. The urgency is at an all-time high as the season progresses.