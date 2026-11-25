Aaron Rodgers revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he was benched by the Steelers after confronting coach Mike McCarthy about sleeping in meetings, missing walkthroughs, and saying '1-2-3 Packers' at halftime. Rodgers says he will not return to Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers said he will not return to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team benched him and sided with head coach Mike McCarthy. In a wide-ranging interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers confirmed his departure and alleged that McCarthy has been sleeping in meetings, missing walkthroughs, and not watching film sometimes.

The Steelers announced Rodgers' benching late Tuesday evening in a statement from team spokesperson Burt Lauten, rather than having McCarthy or general manager Omar Khan share the news. Rodgers said he found out he was benched during a phone call with tight end Pat Freiermuth, not from McCarthy. Rodgers and McCarthy had spoken earlier that day, but McCarthy did not tell him the news. Mike and I talked for a long time.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers as He Accuses Mike McCarthy of Saying Packers in Huddle

Aaron Rodgers Accuses Mike McCarthy of Sleeping In Meetings

That word never even came up, Rodgers said. The team is 6-4 and still in the thick of the playoff race, adding to the unusual timing of the move. Rodgers alleged that McCarthy has not tried to get to know certain members of the defense, is sleeping during meetings, didn't watch film sometimes and said One, two, three Packers during their halftime break against the Eagles last Sunday. The Steelers lost that game 19-16 to Philadelphia.

Rodgers said he encouraged McCarthy to speak to some of the defensive players, to which McCarthy allegedly replied, I don't think I need to. Rodgers expressed that these issues have been going on for months. We've had these conversations for months now, he said. It began as a concerned friend about somebody who's unhealthy.

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If you're sleeping in meetings, you're unhealthy, Rodgers said. Monday, I said, We've got to make a change for the betterment of the team. Offensively, they think that a change is needed. They see it.

Everybody knows what's going on. He's missing walkthroughs. Rodgers added, I'm standing on the truth, that's why it's not emotional for me anymore. Everyone knows it and everyone talks about it all over the building.

McAfee's jaw dropped when Rodgers claimed he confronted McCarthy about the coach sleeping and snoring during team meetings and missing walkthroughs, adding that it is allegedly a known behavioral pattern exhibited by McCarthy in the Steelers' building. Rodgers said the nail in the coffin occurred during Pittsburgh's loss to the Eagles, when McCarthy purportedly broke up the halftime huddle by saying, 1-2-3 Packers. 1-2-3 Packers is crazy, Rodgers said.

On the bus and in all of our group chats it was talked about, like how was that possible. Rodgers acknowledged that he advised for Khan to give McCarthy an interview during their search for a new coach after Mike Tomlin stepped down last January. It's on me. Because I vouched for him and I had the hope that it was going to be different, Rodgers said.

Rodgers Reveals Similar Issues With McCarthy In Green Bay

He knows it's my last year, he knows it's his dream job, he's back in his hometown, it's gonna be different. McCarthy and Rodgers spent 12 years together on the Packers, winning a Super Bowl and regularly making the playoffs before McCarthy's firing in 2018. McCarthy coached Rodgers with the Packers from 2006 through December 2018 and they won a Super Bowl by beating the Steelers to cap the 2010 season. I sat on this for a long time.

I sat on it for 10 years. 10 years in Green Bay with this stuff going on, Rodgers said. But we worked around it, we won division championships, went to the playoff for eight straight years. I covered for him for a lot of years. The people in Green Bay knew what was going on.

The people in Dallas knew what was going on. Rodgers added that he's willing to speak on the issues because he doesn't have to worry about job security. It's a very delicate situation because the coaching staff is worried about their job security. The players are worried about their money and job security, and I don't.

There's no one else that can tell him. He also accused the franchise of trying to spin a narrative of benching him to steer attention away from McCarthy's alleged issues. Obviously the team has chosen to back Mike, Rodgers said before his release. We know where the players stand.

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Not even a question. Toward the end of his appearance, Rodgers confirmed that he will not be returning to the Steelers after his benching and the organization sided with McCarthy. I didn't see this happening and I didn't want this to be the way that it ended, he said. But I was very clear with the ultimatum.

And it wasn't a veiled ultimatum, it wasn't posturing. It was me, as a leader of the football team, inspired by my teammates who, we talk about this all the time. In my professional opinion based on 22 years of experience, believed that the best interest of the team was-the only person that could talk to him, being me, and be honest with him-to tell him that what's best for the team is for him to not call the plays.

And if he wasn't up for that, then they should probably release me. That's when the narrative got spun by them, and they posted things, and nobody called me. So at this point, I'm not going back to Pittsburgh. That ship has sailed.

Aaron Rodgers Confirms Steelers Will Not Retain Quarterback

The 42-year-old signal-caller challenged the Steelers to release him if changes weren't implemented, and they took him up on his offer after his shocking interview. Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $22.5 million contract for what he said will be his final NFL season. He told McAfee that he felt responsible for the Steelers' issues because he vouched for McCarthy's hire in Pittsburgh, which happened in January.

McAfee was visibly taken aback by Rodgers spilling the tea on what's allegedly happening behind the scenes in Pittsburgh. At training camp when we were up there it felt good … Mike McCarthy coming back to coach in his hometown, McAfee said, noting that after the bye week it feels like things have gotten a bit different.

Rodgers was also caught on a hot mic during a 27-24 loss to the Browns in Week 4 when the quarterback became upset during the first quarter of the Thursday game while waiting for his longtime coach to make a play call. A Prime Video mic picked up Rodgers yelling, What the f--k? Call it! while looking at McCarthy on the sideline. F--king a--hole, McCarthy responded.

The Steelers are 6-4 heading into Friday's game against Denver. Rodgers was initially listed as inactive for that game. The team's announcement of his benching was particularly surprising after McCarthy reiterated he is their starting quarterback on Monday and Rodgers took the first team reps during Tuesday's walkthrough.