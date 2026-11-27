Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II expressed full confidence in head coach Mike McCarthy after Aaron Rodgers made claims about meetings, snoring and an ice cream assistant. Alex McCarthy and Terry Bradshaw also weighed in.

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II has expressed full confidence in head coach Mike McCarthy amid the ongoing rift with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The public backing came as Rodgers, the future Hall of Fame quarterback, continued to unload claims against his former coach after being fired while the team was 6-4.

Rodgers made several extraordinary accusations during a scorched-earth interview. He claimed that McCarthy sleeps through meetings, that he has a personal assistant responsible for getting him ice cream sandwiches, and that McCarthy snored during team meetings. He also said McCarthy broke down a team huddle by saying, One, two, three, Packers. McCarthy has not responded publicly to the interview.

Also read Steelers President Art Rooney II Backs Mike McCarthy, Calls Out Aaron Rodgers

McCarthy Daughter Defends Father

But his oldest daughter, Alex McCarthy, has made her opinion very clear. Alex, an actress, a model, a producer and a social media influencer, went on an Instagram Story barrage this week, making it known that she is not going to go quietly. Alex shared an Instagram message from John Vincent, a close friend of McCarthy, who posted a photo of himself and the coach hugging.

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The story was captioned: Super Bowl winning Head Coach Mike McCarthy is not just a great football coach but he is an even better human being and I am extremely proud to call him my brother. @steelers Born in Pittsburgh, this was supposed to be a dream scenario for Alex. In August she told fans: The first game, I am sure, seeing my dad walk out in Steelers colors, I am not going to be wearing mascara.

Now it is pretty much a nightmare scenario, with Rodgers firing off claims about her father. OutKick requested a comment from Alex about the ice cream assistant attack. We have yet to hear back.

Bradshaw And Brady Criticize Rodgers

Meanwhile, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw weighed in on the drama. Bradshaw said he is sorry Rodgers had to do this, called Rodgers a strange and weird guy, and said Rodgers did not show class when leaving the Steelers organization. Bradshaw also noted how he hopes Rodgers keeps his word to fade off into oblivion. Tom Brady also roasted Rodgers over the McCarthy breakup.

Both Brady and Bradshaw have had their own feuds with coaches during their careers, adding another layer to the commentary surrounding the situation. Mike Tomlin, the Steelers head coach, called the Steelers situation following the Aaron Rodgers vs. Mike McCarthy feud a dumpster fire. His comments underscored how the dispute has become a major talking point around the team.

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Steelers Coach Faces Upcoming Response

Given that McCarthy's Steelers are playing the Denver Broncos on Friday, it seems likely that McCarthy will have to provide his own response to what was said at some point. Regardless, the Steelers coach not only has his family backing him, but also the city of Pittsburgh and team president Art Rooney II. The rift has dominated NFL conversation during Thanksgiving week, with fans and analysts debating the claims and the responses.

Rodgers remains a polarizing figure, and the feud shows no signs of cooling down soon.