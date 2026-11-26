Steelers coach Mike McCarthy responded to Aaron Rodgers' explosive interview, downplaying the allegations while multiple sources backed parts of Rodgers' claims. Rodgers was released after the interview.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy responded to Aaron Rodgers' explosive interview on The Pat McAfee Show, downplaying the allegations while multiple sources inside the organization reportedly backed parts of Rodgers' claims.

Rodgers was released by the Steelers shortly after the interview. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Rodgers painted a picture that portrayed McCarthy as negligent. He shared that his former head coach from their time with the Packers and Steelers fell asleep and snored during multiple quarterback meetings, missed practices and walkthroughs, and broke the Steelers' halftime this past Sunday against the Eagles by mistakenly saying, 1-2-3 Packers!

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers for Friday Game; Rodgers Calls McCarthy Unhealthy

McCarthy Downplays Rodgers Allegations

McCarthy responded to Rodgers a few hours later, including after the team had formally released him, shying away from addressing the narratives Rodgers brought up. He has a lot of opinions, and there's things we've always talked about. I considered those private conversations, McCarthy told reporters in Pittsburgh ahead of the Steelers' game on Friday against the 8-2 Denver Broncos. There's a long history there.

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Clearly difference of opinion. McCarthy copped to a halftime speech gaffe in which he told his Steelers team, 1-2-3 Packers! , but seemingly did not acknowledge the allegations of sleeping during meetings. I think just like anything, you know, the Philadelphia situation that halftime was very emotional, he told reporters on Wednesday in response to Rodgers' allegations.

I just think we work a lot of hours, so definitely a difference of opinion from what I was told about the comments. Several anonymous sources inside the Steelers' locker room have reportedly confirmed parts of Rodgers' accusations. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday, It's been a s--- show, the text read. Happy it's out there tbh.

Steelers Sources Back Rodgers Claims

When asked about the claims he fell asleep during team meetings, one player told The Athletic, He's not lying. PennLive.com's Nick Farabaugh also reported that multiple people within the Steelers organization had privately backed Rodgers' claims. Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 seasons in Green Bay together and won Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Still, when Mike Tomlin stepped down as Steelers head coach after the 2025 season, and it became clear McCarthy would be a candidate to coach his hometown team and his longtime quarterback, Rodgers claimed he vouched for McCarthy as the Steelers looked for Tomlin's replacement, saying he hoped the things that concerned him from their time together in Green Bay would no longer be issues. Rodgers threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in his 10 games with the Steelers, who enter Week 12 with a 6-4 record as the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Pittsburgh's last game with Rodgers, though, was a 19-16 loss in Philadelphia this past week. Rodgers claimed that he brought up his concerns about McCarthy to the man himself and ultimately requested that he relinquish play-calling duties or the team move from him. The Steelers released a statement on Tuesday night saying that Rodgers was going to be inactive on Friday against Denver and that Mason Rudolph would get the start at quarterback.

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Rodgers Released Hours After Interview

Less than 15 hours later, Rodgers was being interviewed by McAfee. Not long after, he was released. In his press conference after the team practices on Thursday, McCarthy did his best to protect the team ahead of a big game on Friday. I try to keep the main thing about playing the (Denver) Broncos, McCarthy said.

I do want to focus on the players and coaches. This is not easy on the players. After dropping consecutive games to the Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers entered Week 12 in third place in the AFC North, trailing the first-place Bengals and 6-4 Cleveland Browns. I know how to win and that's the facts.

McCarthy Vows To Focus On Winning

This is my third program, and I plan on winning because of the men, because of the organization. We have an opportunity to grow today because of the things that were said earlier. This is a growth opportunity that I intend to take full advantage of.

When the doors opened to reporters, Steelers players didn't have much to say on the record about the accusations, with tight end Pat Freiermuth, whom Rodgers said told him of his benching for Friday's game, noting he had really nothing to add toward that.