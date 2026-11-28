Mike McCarthy admitted he neglected the Steelers defense after Pittsburgh ended a chaotic week with a 27-5 win over Denver, following Aaron Rodgers' release.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy admitted he did not spend enough time with the defense during his first season with the team. He spoke after a 27-5 throttling of the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium on Black Friday.

The win ended a chaotic week that included the release of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy said the issue would be reviewed in the offseason. He added that it is a point in the year where adjustments are being made and the staff is aware of it. McCarthy made the comments to reporters following the win.

Also read Steelers Waive Aaron Rodgers After He Accuses Mike McCarthy of Sleeping on Job

He said, I have not spent enough time with the defense. He added that job responsibility and job description are things that will be looked at in the offseason. He also said the team has to do its jobs and give players the plan and everything they need to perform with urgency and physicality. McCarthy said he was proud of the players, coaching staff and support staff.

Aaron Rodgers Released By Steelers

He also appreciated all of the other support. The Rodgers saga dominated the week. Rodgers was released by the team on Wednesday after being benched for the Week 12 game against Denver. His benching was announced a little over 12 hours before he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show.

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During that appearance, Rodgers criticized McCarthy for not forging enough of a relationship with the team's defensive players. Rodgers said, There were some guys early on that didn't like the way things were going, especially defensive guys. Mike didn't want to get to know the defense. Rodgers also claimed he told McCarthy to lean into the defensive guys more.

He said McCarthy replied that he did not think he needed to. Rodgers said he disagreed and that McCarthy had already lost a lot of those guys. Rodgers also made other accusations. He said McCarthy was falling asleep in meetings.

He said McCarthy said 1, 2, 3, Packers at halftime of a Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers also said McCarthy was not actively communicating with the team's defensive players. Rodgers presented an ultimatum to McCarthy, asking him to give up playcalling duties. McCarthy was initially open to the change because Rodgers had been calling plays himself in recent weeks.

However, he was advised not to by some in the locker room. McCarthy said, We got to a point, we talked some things, communication and things like that, and there was an ultimatum made clearly outside of his job description and so it was my decision to bench him. Rodgers has been heavily criticized by Steelers owner Art Rooney, former teammates, NFL stars and media members. He was criticized for going public with what occurred inside the Steelers building.

Fox play-by-play man and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady called Rodgers out. Rodgers responded to Brady by saying he was barred. Al Michaels also addressed the situation. Michaels said, A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room, Rodgers said, The code of sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership.

McCarthy Responds To Difficult Week

McCarthy said the week was one of the toughest in his 19 years as a head coach. He said, It was definitely a hard-traveled week for us as a football team. He praised the team's response amid the adversity. McCarthy said, Any time you're going through a situation where time is taken away from winning and your team responds, it is extremely important and gratifying.

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He also said this is a player's game and that the team must keep it about the players. He said the team still has work to do from his position and will continue to build off what it has done well. He said the team went in a little different direction and there was a lot to build off of. Mason Rudolph was named the starting quarterback less than 72 hours before kickoff.

He delivered an impressive performance despite the distractions. Facing a talented Broncos defense in the rain, Rudolph completed 9 of 15 attempts for 142 yards and a touchdown. He never put the ball in harm's way. McCarthy said he has been really impressed with Rudolph.

Mason Rudolph Leads Steelers Win

He said Rudolph has bought into the process and that this is a phenomenal opportunity for him. The Steelers defense also played well. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix went 22 of 49 passing for 169 yards. He was sacked three times.

The loss snapped Denver's eight-game win streak. McCarthy also spoke about the support the team received. He thanked everyone involved. He said he was proud of the players, the coaching staff and the support staff.

He also praised the team's overall effort. The Steelers now look to build on the win as they move forward. McCarthy said the team must keep building off the things it has done well. He said the work continues from his position.

The win over Denver ended a difficult week and gave the Steelers a positive result on the field.