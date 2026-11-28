Steelers coach Mike McCarthy confirmed he mistakenly said 1, 2, 3, Packers during a halftime huddle, a moment Aaron Rodgers revealed in an interview. McCarthy defended his leadership and record while addressing Rodgers' benching and media absence.

Mike McCarthy admitted to leading a Steelers huddle with 1, 2, 3, Packers after Aaron Rodgers revealed it in an interview. McCarthy spent 13 seasons teaching Green Bay Packers players, including Aaron Rodgers, how to win football games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach admitted old habits followed him into a new locker room in very different team colors. McCarthy was correct that he mistakenly used his former team's name when addressing Pittsburgh's players at halftime of Sunday's 19-16 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. He said, 1, 2, 3, Packers! The moment became a talking point after Rodgers disclosed it publicly.

Also read Steelers owner backs Mike McCarthy as Alex McCarthy and Terry Bradshaw respond to Aaron Rodgers claims

McCarthy addressed the slip-up directly. The Philadelphia situation at halftime was very emotional, he said. And like in those conversations prior to that embarrassing moment. But I just think, you know, we work a lot of hours.

When asked why he remained the right person to lead the Steelers, McCarthy responded, I know how to win, and that's the facts. This is my third program, and I plan on winning here because of the men, because of this organization, what we've got started, and the opportunity we have to learn and grow today, he continued.

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McCarthy Defends Record After Rodgers Benching

McCarthy owns a 180-116-2 NFL head coaching record and posted a winning mark in every stint with the Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and Steelers. His lone sub-.500 stretch came in the postseason with Dallas, where he went 1-3. Aaron Rodgers shared several of Mike McCarthy's Steelers coaching flaws in an interview with Pat McAfee. The Steelers coach said benching Rodgers was his call and gave no details.

He also shared that Rodgers not taking part in the media session was part of the process of an escalating situation. McCarthy praised his players' handling of the media when asked whether he was disappointed in how the series of events played out. Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy have had a player-coach relationship for 14 NFL seasons. Backup QB Drew Allar admitted that Rodgers's departure was sad to see but left it at that.

Pat Friermouth was asked to comment after Rodgers said he heard about the benching. McCarthy said there were continuous efforts to reach Rodgers first, while Friermouth said he was simply helping a friend. The fallout drew national commentary. It took decades, but Aaron Rodgers last week unseated my Aunt Ida as the repeat winner of Yenta Of the Year, one columnist wrote, using the Yiddish word for gossip.

This Aaron Rodgers tempest is like something out of The Caine Mutiny, the column continued. Not even Thursday's repetitively empty, run-away-from-issues pregame shows could pretend it didn't happen. Should he have or shouldn't he have? Well, let's look at it as what we would have done, as we don't enjoy the relentless self-entitlement of Rodgers, the commentary added.

Steelers Loss Keeps Rodgers Story Alive

The Steelers' 19-16 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, kept the story alive. Rodgers gestured at a news conference after that game. McCarthy was seen on the sideline before a game against the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith was also part of the coverage, standing on the field before a game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

The story continued to generate debate across NFL media. The benching decision and Rodgers' absence from the media session remained central questions. McCarthy declined to give details on why he made the call, calling it his decision. He framed the media absence as part of a process rather than a standalone incident.

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McCarthy's players, he said, handled the media well despite the swirl of questions. Rodgers and McCarthy have a long history together, spanning 14 NFL seasons. That relationship made the public break unusual and heavily covered. Allar kept his comments brief, saying Rodgers's departure was sad to see.

Friermouth said he was simply helping a friend when asked about the situation. McCarthy maintained that the team made continuous efforts to reach Rodgers before the benching became public. The Packers slip-up became a symbol of the transition for McCarthy. After 13 seasons in Green Bay, he moved to Dallas and then Pittsburgh.

The halftime mistake showed how deep those old habits ran even as he tried to build something new with the Steelers. McCarthy pointed to his overall record and winning seasons as proof he can lead. He said the men in the locker room and the organization's direction give him confidence. The opportunity to learn and grow, he said, is still in front of them.

McAfee Interview Fuels Public Debate

Rodgers' interview with Pat McAfee brought the issues into public view. The quarterback detailed what he saw as coaching flaws. McCarthy responded by defending his approach and his call to bench Rodgers. He did not provide specifics on the decision.

The coverage stretched from postgame news conferences to pregame shows. Columnists and broadcasters weighed in. The story became one of the week's biggest NFL topics, mixing a coaching mistake, a quarterback benching, and a long personal history. McCarthy's admission that he said 1, 2, 3, Packers gave the story a memorable detail.

It tied the Steelers' current struggles to his Packers past. For McCarthy, it was an embarrassing moment he acknowledged. For Rodgers, it was another layer in a very public split.