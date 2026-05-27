Mike Macdonald shoots down Seahawks joint practice at VMAC

That doesn’t mean we wont see the Seahawks in a joint practice during training camp this year, however.

The Seattle Seahawks went over three decades without doing joint practices during training camp. When Mike Macdonald arrived, Seattle changed course and had scrimmages ahead of road preseason games against the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers .

What’s in store for 2026? Well, the Seahawks themselves haven’t served as joint practice hosts since the 1980s. The Dallas Cowboys looked like a viable candidate for a scrimmage at VMAC before their preseason opener, and.

“Good news for you guys. So we’ll see. I wouldn’t say it’s a done deal yet, but just trying to finalize some details, but we’re hopeful that will work out.

“ Andy Reid famously does not do joint practices, hence the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle’s final preseason opposition, were seemingly ruled out by Macdonald. The Cowboys ordinarily train in Oxnard, California, and they’ve held joint scrimmages there against the Los Angeles Rams in recent years. Dallas may be inclined stay in Oxnard for any scrimmage, but either way you won’t see this happening in Renton.

The Seahawks and Cowboys meet at Lumen Field for preseason, but we could see these teams have a joint scrimmage in Renton. Seahawks reporter and analyst Corbin Smith joins The Hawks Eye podcast with rookie minicamp observations, plus his take on upcoming training camp battles. Seahawks 2026 offseason workout program dates announcedAfter battling a pec injury during training camp, the second year Seahawks offensive lineman will start the year on IR.

Preseason is a time to debate which Seahawks will make the roster. Debate time is over. Here is the 2025 initial 53 man roster.





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