Mike Love sang many of the Beach Boys' beloved songs; he was also a deeply polarizing figure. No one seemed more aware of this than Love himself.

. He was the band’s main voice, the California boy who sang their biggest hits, celebrating cars and girls and surf and summer. You might think a rock star who spends 60 years making arenas sing along with “Surfin’ U.S.A.

” would naturally turn into one of America’s most beloved music legends, whether he wanted to or not. , fighting his cousin for control of the band’s legacy, their history, their soul, not to mention the money. As he noted proudly in hisThat’s the eternal Mike Love mystery: How do you sing so many of the most beloved American songs of the past century, yet end up one of the nation’s favorite villains?

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How do you spend ten thousand and one nights singing “Fun, Fun, Fun,” yet turn into one of the most polarizing figures in rock & roll? How can you be the lead singer of the damn Beach Boys — keeping the band alive for six decades — but remain as deeply infuriating as Mike Love? That’s why there’s no other rock legend like this man, in all his contradictions.