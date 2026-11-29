The founding member of the Beach Boys died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. He was 85.

The musician made his last public appearance in Nashville, Tennessee, performing alongside the Beach Boys and John Stamos weeks before his On Oct. 11, Love and his bandmates took the stage at the Ryman Auditorium to perform their hits for the screaming crowd.

The musician performed while seated with the Beach Boys and the “Full House” alum on Oct. 10 in Cincinnati. Rolling Stone reported that Love had to be escorted onstage for the show and remained seated during the concert. The outlet also claimed the Beach Boys founder struggled to sing and address the crowd beyond saying, “Thank you for showing up.

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”Love also performed with the band in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 11. AFP via Getty ImagesLove’s final shows came nearly two months before he passed away at his home in Los Angeles.