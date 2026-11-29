Mike Love dies; singer was face and voice of the Beach Boys for decades

Set us as preferred The only one of the original Beach Boys to spend his entire career performing as a Beach Boy, Love’s long ride as the front man for the cherished Southern California band came to an end Saturday, when the singer died at age 85.

In a statement, a spokesperson said he was surrounded by family but didn’t specify a cause or say where he died. Even as an octogenarian, he was on the road more than 100 nights a year playing cruise ships and casinos, concert halls and county fairs.

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A singer and lyricist, Love wrote or co-wrote some of the Beach Boys’ biggest hits but was seen by many fans as a corrosive influence in a group battered by drugs, alcohol and mental health issues. His defenders lauded him for preserving the Beach Boys’ legacy even as the public’s taste for nostalgia waxed and waned through the years.