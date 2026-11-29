Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love has died at age 85. President Donald Trump and fellow musicians offer condolences as details emerge regarding his cardiac arrest and legacy.

Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love passed away on Saturday, November 28, at his Malibu residence at the age of 85. A representative confirmed that the legendary musician died surrounded by his family after battling serious health challenges. The news has triggered an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow musicians, and political figures who knew the icon.

Trump Honors Beach Boys Co-Founder Mike Love

President Donald Trump paid immediate tribute to his 'good friend' Mike Love in a post on Truth Social on Sunday. Trump described Love as a 'spectacular person' who possessed a 'unique and beautiful voice.' The former president stated that Love helped lead the group to 'Great Fame and Fortune' and sent his deepest condolences to the star's wonderful family.

Also read Mike Love Dead: Beach Boys Co-Founder Who Sang & Wrote Era-Defining Hits Was 85

Love had a well-documented relationship with Trump, supporting the president in public forums. In a 2017 interview with Uncut Magazine, Love expressed no negative feelings toward the then-president. He noted that Trump had 'never been anything but kind' to the band and mentioned they had performed at several fundraisers at Trump venues. Love and his touring version of The Beach Boys also performed at a 2020 fundraiser in Newport Beach.

Emergency Response and Health Struggles

Dispatch audio obtained by People reveals the final moments before Love's death. Emergency personnel were summoned to his Malibu home at approximately 5:16 PM on Saturday. A dispatcher informed first responders that CPR was being performed on a male adult and described the event as a 'full arrest,' a medical term for cardiac arrest.

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Love had been facing significant health issues leading up to his passing. His friend John Stamos shared a heartbreaking update recently, stating that Love was dealing with 'serious health challenges.' Insiders told TMZ that Love has struggled with complications following his battle with Covid-19 last year. These ongoing health struggles likely contributed to the cancellation of several shows during his summer 2026 tour.

Tributes from Surviving Bandmates and Stars

The music community reacted swiftly to the news, with former bandmates and contemporary artists expressing their sorrow. John Stamos led the tributes on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message about his friend. Joe Jonas became visibly emotional on stage in Las Vegas upon hearing the news of Love's passing.

Love was the sole original member of The Beach Boys still touring with the group. He had a complex history with the other original members, particularly regarding his political activities. When Love performed at the 2020 Trump fundraiser, fellow original members Brian Wilson and Al Jardine distanced themselves from the event. They told Variety they had 'absolutely nothing to do' with the benefit and were surprised to read about it in the Los Angeles Times.

Legacy and Final Moments on Stage

Love co-founded The Beach Boys in Los Angeles in 1961 alongside his cousins, brothers Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson, and childhood friend Al Jardine. The group achieved worldwide fame for their signature California sound, producing hits such as 'California Girls,' 'Surfin' Safari,' and 'God Only Knows.' Love remained a central figure in the band's legacy, often performing live well into his later years.

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Before his death, Love had experienced profound personal losses. He broke down in tears on stage during an emotional tribute to Brian Wilson, who passed away in June 2025 at the age of 82. Love told the audience that Brian would always be in their hearts. Al Jardine is now the last surviving original member of the classic lineup.

Love was married six times and had eight children. His first marriage to Francis Emily St. Martin in 1961 ended in divorce three years later. He married Suzanne Belcher in Las Vegas in 1965. A representative described Love as an American cultural icon whose talent inspired generations of musicians. His contribution to American music and the joy he brought to fans will be remembered permanently.