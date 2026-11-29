Mike Love, co-founder of the Beach Boys and the voice behind many of their hit songs, has died at 85 at his Malibu home. His representative confirmed his passing in a statement, describing him as an American cultural icon. Love's vocals defined tracks such as California Girls and Surfin' U.S.A., though he was also known for conflicts with bandmate Brian Wilson.

‘ sublime vocal mix with his reedy bass-baritone voice, and who kept the group’s brand alive for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 85.

Love’s representative Katie Altman confirmed his death in a statement Saturday, “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.

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” No cause of death was provided, but NBC Los Angeles reports that paramedics and the sheriff’s office responded to a medical emergency at Love’s Malibu home on Saturday at 5 p.m. with his cousins Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson, and family friend Al Jardine. His voice defined many of the group’s most popular songs, including “California Girls,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.