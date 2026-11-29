Mike Love, the singer-songwriter who co-founded The Beach Boys, California's seminal, era-defining pop-rock band, died November 27. He was 85.

Add us as a Google Preferred Source, the singer and songwriter who co-founded, along with his cousins the Wilson brothers and their friend Al Jardine California’s seminal, era-defining pop-rock bandBrian Wilson Dies: Beach Boys Co-Founder & Singer, Acclaimed And Troubled Genius Of Rock Generation Was 82 His rep Katie Altman confirmed the news.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” she said. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.

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” Despite band squabbles that seemingly never ended, artistic differences and family divisions over the decades, Love’s essential contributions to the group – and so to the wider American culture – is indisputable. Often the frontman and lead singer, Love co-wrote a major proportion of the group’s biggest and most beloved hits, his lyrics enshrining music that shaped an entire subgenre of rock and roll and cemented the image of California as a refuge for teens obsessed with surfing, hot rods and, as two of his co-written songs put it, “Fun, Fun, Fun” and “Good Vibrations.