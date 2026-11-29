Musician Mike Love, who co-founded the Beach Boys, whose powerful harmonies and intoxicating melodies became a staple of Southern California culture, has died at age 85.

Musician Mike Love, who co-founded the Beach Boys, whose powerful harmonies and intoxicating melodies became a staple of Southern California culture and turned them into one of the most influential acts in rock & roll history, has died at the age of 85, a representative confirmed to CBS News.

Love died Saturday night"surrounded by family," Katie Altman, a publicist for Love said in a statement.

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"An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians," Altman said. "We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans. "Mike Love attends the world premiere of the Disney+ documentary"The Beach Boys" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on May 21, 2024.