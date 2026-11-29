Mike Love, a founding member of the Beach Boys who co-wrote and sang lead on such classics as 'Surfin' USA' and 'California Girls,' and was the group's longtime frontman on stage, has died. He was 85.

Mike Love, a founding member of the Beach Boys who co-wrote and sang lead on such classics as"Surfin' USA" and"California Girls," and was the group's longtime frontman on stage, has died.

He was 85. Love, who had called off numerous Beach Boys shows this year, died Saturday, his publicist told multiple outlets, including the New York Times and Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was given. The preppy, blond haired Love helped start the Beach Boys in the early 1960s along with his cousins and fellow California suburbanites, the Wilson brothers: Brian, Carl and Dennis.

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Within a few years, joined by family friend Al Jardine, they would rise from rehearsing in the Wilsons' garage to international fame as harmonizers of surfing, cars and girls. They had more than a dozen top 20 songs between 1963 and 1966, and topped the charts with"I Get Around,""Help Me, Rhonda" and"Good Vibrations.