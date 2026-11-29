Mike Love, founding member of The Beach Boys and co-writer of Surfin USA, has died at age 85. Tributes pour in from family and industry peers.

Mike Love, the co-founding member of the legendary rock group The Beach Boys, has died at the age of 85. The news was confirmed on Saturday, November 28, after first responders were reportedly called to his home in Malibu, California. Dispatch audio obtained by media outlets indicates that the incident involved a full arrest, a term typically associated with cardiac arrest. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered upon the arrival of emergency personnel, but the musician did not survive the incident.

Official Confirmation and Cause

A spokesperson for the family shared the sad news with Us Weekly on Saturday, stating that Mike Love died that evening surrounded by family members. The statement emphasized that Love was considered an American cultural icon whose singular talent and inspiration would be remembered for generations of musicians. The family celebrated his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt while performing for his beloved fans. He was widely recognized as the de facto frontman and baritone voice behind hit singles such as Surfin' U.S.A. and Kokomo.

Also read Mike Love Dead: Beach Boys Co-Founder Who Sang & Wrote Era-Defining Hits Was 85

Recent Health Struggles and Cancellations

Love had been facing undisclosed health issues in the recent past, which led to the cancellation of several concert appearances. Despite warnings from doctors, family, and friends to focus on his health, he insisted on continuing to perform. A representative for the group noted earlier in the month that Mike is a fighter who needs his band, the audience, and his drummer surrounding him to lift him up. The representative expressed hope that he would continue doing what he loved, though they acknowledged that the future was uncertain at that time.

Carnie Wilson Honors Her Late Cousin

Wrestler and singer Carnie Wilson, a member of Wilson Phillips, honored the life and legacy of her late cousin on social media. She posted a message on Instagram on Saturday, November 28, writing Rest In Peace Mike. You were an amazing writer and was your best lyric I think. Wilson and Love were cousins, and she took to social media to pay tribute to his musical genius and personal impact on her life.

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John Stamos Shares Emotional Tribute

Actor and musician John Stamos, who has previously referred to Love as a father figure, also paid tribute to the late musician on Saturday night via Instagram. Stamos wrote that he had spent so much of his life celebrating the joy that Love brought to him. He realized that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow, and described it as a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much. His post reflected the deep personal bond he shared with the Beach Boys frontman over the years.

Industry and Fan Reactions

The music community and fans have begun to react to the news, with many taking to social media to share their memories. In the comments section of Stamos post, a fan replied that they were always a Beach Boys fan and getting to know them from the Full House days was an honor and privilege. Another commenter added that Stamos had a special bond with Love and that he is now singing with his cousins. The outpouring of grief highlights the lasting impact of Love s career and his role in shaping the sound of American surf rock.