Love, who had called off numerous Beach Boys shows this year, died Saturday, his publicist Katie Altman said in a statement. No cause of death was given.

FILE – Mike Love of the Beach Boys performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. , June 10, 2012. FILE – Mike Love attends the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala on June 12, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

FILE – Mike Love of The Beach Boys performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, April 25, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. FILE – The Beach Boys’ Mike Love performs with the band during halftime of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills, Dec. 1, 2013, in Toronto.

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FILE – Mike Love of the Beach Boys performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. , June 10, 2012. Mike Love, a founding member of the Beach Boys who co-wrote and sang lead on such classics as “Surfin’ USA” and “California Girls” and was the group’s longtime frontman on stage, has died. He was 85.