Love was the band’s spine, wrote its first song, “Surfin,’” and served as its frontman until his last days, according to his official bio.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” Katie Altman said in a statement on Saturday. A cause of death was not available.

Some of those close to Love said he had been battling an unspecified ailment. Love was in on the ground floor of perhaps the most revered American act of the postwar rock era when he joined cousins Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, neighbor David Marks, and high school friend Alan Jardine to form the group in Los Angeles’ South Bay in 1961.

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He was the only surviving relative among the cousins to continue performing under the Beach Boys banner following the death of Brian Wilson last year. Dennis Wilson died in 1983 and Carl Wilson died in 1998. The band was oft-associated with the lighthearted pop of the surfing revolution that found its popularity following the Hollywood beach films of the early 1960s.