The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer died Saturday after the singer drew headlines looking noticeably frail on stage in October.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” Altman said in a statement to NBC Los Angeles. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians.

We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans. ”He’d drawn headlines in October, looking frail on stage during a live performance in Cincinnati, with longtime friend John Stamos sharing a lengthy post before a show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

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“I’ve played with Mike for 41 years,” Stamos said. “I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile.