Mike Love, co-founder and longtime singer of The Beach Boys, has died surrounded by family. Love was instrumental in writing and performing classic hits such as Good Vibrations and California Girls, helping the band sell over 100 million records worldwide. He was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame during his more than six-decade career.

Mike Love of The Beach Boys performs onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City.

Mike Love, co-founder and longtime singer of The Beach Boys, died Saturday surrounded by family, his spokesperson said. After forming the band with his cousins in 1961, he co-wrote and sang hooks for classic hits including"Good Vibrations,""California Girls,""I Get Around," and"Kokomo," helping sell over 100 million records worldwide.

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Love performed with the group for more than six decades and was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Singer Mike Love, who co-founded the iconic band The Beach Boys and performed with it for more than six decades, died Saturday,Love’s representative, Katie Altman, released a statement to several outlets Saturday night in which she said that he died surrounded by family.